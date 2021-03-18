Business

NCC moves to tackle e-waste with new regulation

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro Comment(0)

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said it is concluding a process of issuing a regulation on electronic wastes to minimise the health risks to Nigerians. The Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Umar. Danbatta, disclosed this at a virtual press conference to mark this year’s World Consumer Rights Day with the theme: “Tackling Plastic Pollution.” According to Danbatta, the telecoms regulator is mindful of the fact that many ICT and telecom devices have plastic components, whose waste materials could worsen plastic pollution. “We reckon that improper disposal of such disused ICTplastic embedded products has grave implication on public health, and especially in achieving Goals 11, 12 and 13 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030.

“These goals speak to the imperative of adhering to practices that enhance Sustainable Cities and Communities, Responsible Consumption and Production; as well as Climate Action respectively,” he said. The EVC said the objective of the regulation was to manage E-Waste; promote reuse, recycling and other forms of recovery; improve environmental managementntnt system of operators in the telecom industry; and reduce greenhouse emissions as well as enhance sustainable development efforts. He added that the commission, worried by the recurrent cycle of fraudulent deployment of fake and substandard mobile devices, usually made of iron and plastic components, had collaborated with the Office of the National Security Adviser and other relevant government agencies to inaugurate a committee to implement Mobile Devices Management Systems (DMS).

“This initiative is designed as a public-private partnership aimed at combating the proliferation of fake, counterfeit, substandard and cloned communication devices in the telecommunications industry. “The expected result of this initiative is that, only genuine materials malleable to enduring usage are available for consumer use.

“The commission also implemented a strict typeapproval process that ensures all equipment used in the telecommunications industry are of a suitable standard, both for the good of the consumers and for the preservation of our environment,” he said. Speaking earlier on move to ensure that all phones in the country are type-approved, Danbatta warned Nigerians not to buy any phone that has not been certified for the market by the regulator. The EVC, who frowned at the proliferation of counterfeit handsets in the country, said the menace of counterfeit and substandard handsets had assumed a global dimension and requires a lot of education on the part of the consumers and the collaboration with other government agencies to address it.

He enjoined telecoms consumers to check the commission’s official website to find the list of type-approved phones from which they can make their choices of handsets to purchase. “Cases of influx and patronage of counterfeit handsets are more rampant in developing countries, such as Nigeria, where importers bring in substandard phones without recourse to the regu-latory type-approval process aimed at certifying such devices as fit for the market,” he noted. According to him, the commission is empowered by the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003, Section 132 to establish and enforce standards for all telecommunications equipment in operation in Nigeria to ensure that they operate seamlessly and safely within the Nigerian telecommunications environment.

“As such, all equipment manufacturers, vendors and operators, including customer devices such as mobile phones and wireless adapters, must, therefore, ensure that their equipment conforms to the applicable standards as mandated by the Commission before bringing them into Nigeria,” he said. Danbatta added that NCC was also saddled with the responsibility of ensuring that the consumer enjoys his or her stake in the telecommunications industry.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

COVID-19 stalls maritime growth, earnings

Posted on Author BAYO AKOMOLAFE

The outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic has affected growth and earnings negatively in the maritime industry mostly in the second quarter of 2020, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports. The effect of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the maritime industry has affected both government and stakeholders since the lockdown introduced to curtail the spread of the virus. Mostly affected […]
Business

How Zik Prize spotlights Danbatta’s record

Posted on Author SAMSON AKINTARO

Nigeria’s telecommunications industry has, no doubt, been very eventful in the last five years. Based on several positive regulatory initiatives of the Umar Danbattaled Nigerian Communications Commission, the helmsman was recently awarded the prestigious Zik Prize. SAMSON AKINTARO in this report examines why he was counted among top achievers this year. The Executive Vice Chairman […]
Business

Green Africa unveils the crew uniforms

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

A new entrant into the Nigerian aviation industry, Green Africa, has unveiled its cabin crew uniforms.   The unveiling was done virtually.  Senior Manager, Marketing, Digital & Communications for the airline, Oyinade Osobajo, in a statement, said: “Our crew uniform is a judicious blend of African style with Green Africa elements and a contemporary global […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica