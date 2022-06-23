NCC moves to tackle false declaration in telcos’ 2.5% revenue remittances

Following perceived improper remittances and under-declaration of the actual revenue being generated by telecom companies in Nigeria, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is taking decisive measures to nip such practices in the bud. NCC said it would instill greater transparency and integrity into the amount paid the Commission by the licensees as Annual Operating Levy (AOL) to government. New Telegraph gathered that the Federal Government has been losing huge amount in terms of revenue expected to be generated from the telecoms sector. The telecom operators are mandated by the NCC Act to remit 2.5 per cent of their annual revenues after tax called annual operation levy (AOL) to the coffer of government, while the small scale operators are to remit 1.5 per cent.

However, investigation by this newspaper revealed that majority of the companies have not been declaring their true revenues since 2015, thereby shortchanging government, which has led to dwindling revenue accruing to government from the sector. An official of the Commission told New Telegraph that the Federal Government would not have needed to borrow money if the 2.5 per cent of each company had been duly remitted. Sensing the discrepancies in the declaration of their revenues after tax, NNC has therefore deployed a technology, Revenue Assurance Solutions (RAS), to properly monitor the revenues inflow in the sector.

It was gathered that NCC would be the first public agency to deploy such technology to strengthen and manage the integrity of revenue generation process in the Nigerian telecommunications industry. In 2021, the Commission had proposed two regulatory instruments, which are the Annual Operating Levy Regulations (AOL) and the Frequency Spectrum (Fees and Pricing, etc.).

The Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of NCC, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, had said that the on-going amendments to the two major regulatory instruments of the Commission will help in strengthening and ensuring a fair and competitive telecoms market in Nigeria. The Commission had or-revganised a public inquiry on the instruments in Abuja on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

The first instrument on AOL is to ensure that all licensees are properly and equitably assessed for the annual levy as well as meeting both statutory and regulatory expectations. Its review is expected to bring the regulations in line with current realities and sustain the enviable contributions of the communications sector to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). For effective deployment of the technology, NCC signed a public private partnership (PPP) agreement with its consultant, 3R Company Nigeria Limited, last week. The agreement-signing ceremony, which took place at the Commission’s Head Office in Abuja on Friday, June 17, 2022, was witnessed by representatives of the Infrastructure Concession and Regulatory Commission (ICRC). ICRC has been guiding the partnership implementation process to give expression to the decision to procure the solution within a PPP framework due to the scope of the project.

Danbatta signed the agreement on behalf of the Vommission, while the Chief Executive Officer, 3R Nigeria Limited, Mr. Raymond Wodi, signed on behalf of his company. Speaking at the event, Danbatta explained that the decision of NCC to opt for RAS was to bolster the efforts of the Federal Government in increasing revenue generation, especially at a time when the resources at the disposal of government are dwindling by the day.

He added that the deployment of RAS would enhance monitoring and regulatory activities concerning Annual Operating Levy (AOL) administration in the telecommunications industry and confer higher levels of integrity and fidelity on the AOL figures obtainable in the industry. Danbatta said: “It is our belief that if we can be able to deploy RAS and ensure we get the true picture of what the mobile networks operators (MNOs) are supposed to be paying by way of AOL, we would have accomplished an important milestone in the area of revenue generation for the Commission as well as for government.”

The EVC commended ICRC for the guidance provided in the process of consummating the partnership. He also praised the Project Delivery Team (PDT), comprising staff of the Commission, who worked tirelessly in ensuring that the project was brought to fruition.

