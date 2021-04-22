News

NCC nabs five suspects for fraudulently registering SIM cards

Caleb Onwe

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on Thursday said it has arrested five persons who are suspected to be fraudulently registering and selling Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards.

Luck was said to have ran out of the suspects, nabbed within Wuse, Abuja, when a combined team of both NCC Compliance Monitoring and Enforcement Department, operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) swooped on them.

Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, NCC Director, Public Affairs, said the operation was part of a routine enforcement to sanitize the sector of criminal elements.

Adinde further disclosed that the arrested suspects have been handed over to the NSCDC Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, for thorough investigation.

A statement from NCC, reaffirmed that the “pre-registering a SIM card is an offence punishable under relevant regulations in the telecom sector and constitutes a breach of national security.”

Our Reporters

