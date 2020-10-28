News

NCC: Nigeria may miss $13.2trn 5G revenue

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Comment(0)

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has warned that the country may not get its share in the humongous revenue of $13.2 trillion expected to accrue from global deployment of 5th Generation (5G) Technology by 2035. NCC Executive Vice Chairman, Prof. Umar Danbatta, who spoke yesterday in Abuja during a media capacity training, noted that the level of misinformation and misrepresentation of 5G technology in Nigeria was becoming too overwhelming and detrimental to its deployment.

Danbatta, who was represented by the Director of Public Affairs, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, called on all stakeholders, especially Information Communications Technology experts, to properly educate the people to stop the on-going attack on 5G technology.

He noted that the articulated and unwarranted attack on 5G by uninformed Nigerians could keep the country globally backward. He said: “The misinformation/ misrepresentation of 5G technology has the potential of derailing the launch/implementation of this new technology in our clime.

“According to a recent landmark economy study conducted by Qualcomm, 5G will affect the global economy and drive growth exponentially. 5G’s full economic effect will likely be realised across the globe by 2035, supporting a wide range of industries and potentially enabling up to $13.2 trillion worth of goods and services.

This impact will be much greater than the current 4G network. “5G, when fully deployed, will provide increased speed and bandwidth as well as provide deeper coverage to reach people in rural or challenging locations. “In addition, 5G will provide strong security for the various sectors of government and private organizations.”

