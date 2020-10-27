NCC: Nigeria may miss out in $13trn 5G projected revenue

Caleb Onwe, Abuja

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has warned that the country may not get its share in the humongous revenue of $13.2 trillion expected to accrue from global deployment of the 5th Generation (5G)Technology by 2035.

NCC Executive Vice Chairman, Prof. Umar Danbatta, who spoke on Tuesday in Abuja during a media capacity training, noted that the level of misinformation and misrepresentation of 5G technology in Nigeria was becoming too overwhelming and detrimental to its deployment.

Danbatta, who was represented by the Director NCC Public Affairs, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, called on all stakeholders, especially Information Communications Technology experts to properly educate the people to stop the on going attack on 5G technology.

He noted that the articulated and unwarranted attack on 5G by uninformed Nigerians could keep the country globally backward.

He said: “The misinformation/misrepresentation of 5G technology has the potential of derailing the launch/implementation of this new technology in our clime.

“According to a recent landmark economy study conducted by Qualcomm, 5G will affect the global economy and drive growth exponentially. 5G’s full economic effect will likely be realised across the globe by 2035, supporting a wide range of industries and potentially enabling up to $13.2 trillion worth of goods and services. This impact will be much greater than the current 4G network.”

