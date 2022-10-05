NCC: Nigeria now has 210m active mobile subscription

News Top Stories

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said the number of active mobile subscriptions has hit 210 million as of August 2022 and teledensity of 109.99 per cent. It also disclosed that internet subscribers have exceeded 152.2 million with broadband penetration standing at 44.65 per cent.

 

This disclosure was made by the NCC’s Executive Vice Chairman (EVC), Prof Umaru Danbatta, yesterday, at the Commission’s special day at the ongoing Abuja International Trade Fair.

 

The EVC who was represented by the Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau, Efosa Idehen, noted that the Commission has continued to evolve new initiatives to sustain all the reforms that have been introduced to ensure more seamless communications and broadband penetration.

 

He further explained that there were lots of programmes the Commission has initiated to engender progress in the development of Small and Medium Enterprises, while also ensuring that sharp practices were eliminated.

 

“The steady growth of telecoms sector over the years with its pervasive positive impact on all other sectors of the economy in terms of increased automation of processes and digital transformation in service delivery has been remarkable.

 

This, however, would not have been possible without you, telecoms consumers, who are using the services daily.

 

Speaking on behalf of the Consumer Affairs Bureau, an Assistant Director, Clem Omife, said the Commission had set up strong mechanisms to ensure successful deployment of 5G network. He urged SME promoters to leverage the 5G network to grow their business and as well connect with the outside world.

 

