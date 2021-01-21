NCC: Nigeria’s 3G, 4G telecoms towers hit 53,460

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on Thursday said the efforts at boosting broadband penetration across the country has resulted into increasing third generation (3G) and fourth generation (4G) base transceiver stations (BTS) deployment from 30,000 to 53,460 .

Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta disclosed this in Abuja Thursday when he briefed the new Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, Engr. Festus Daudu.

Danbatta noted that Fibre Optic Transmission cables have also expanded from 47,000km to 54,725km in the last five years.

He stated that the government was working in collaboration with telecommunications providers to improve broadband/telecoms service delivery to Nigerians.

According to him: “As at November, 2020, active telephony subscribers stood at 208 million with teledensity standing at 108.92 per cent while active Internet subscriptions were 154.9 million and a broadband penetration of 45.07 per cent, among others.

“The BTS, fibre optic cables and other related infrastructure are central to the provision of improved service experience for Nigerians by their respective telecoms service providers.

“The licensed Infrastructure Companies (InfraCos) are also expected to add 38,296km to optic fibre cables when they commence fully operations.”

