Business

NCC: Nigeria’s 3G, 4G telecoms towers hit 53,460

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe, Comment(0)

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on Thursday said the efforts at boosting broadband penetration across the country has resulted into increasing third generation (3G) and fourth generation (4G) base transceiver stations (BTS) deployment from 30,000 to 53,460 .
Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta disclosed this in Abuja Thursday when he briefed the new Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, Engr. Festus Daudu.
Danbatta noted that Fibre Optic Transmission cables have also expanded from 47,000km to 54,725km in the last five years.
He stated that the government was working in collaboration with telecommunications providers to improve broadband/telecoms service delivery to Nigerians.
According to him: “As at November, 2020, active telephony subscribers stood at 208 million with teledensity standing at 108.92 per cent while active Internet subscriptions were 154.9 million and a broadband penetration of 45.07 per cent, among others.
“The BTS, fibre optic cables and other related infrastructure are central to the provision of improved service experience for Nigerians by their respective telecoms service providers.
“The licensed Infrastructure Companies (InfraCos) are also expected to add 38,296km to optic fibre cables when they commence fully operations.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Senate committee lauds Danbatta’s 5-year scorecard

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

The Nigerian Senate has commended the Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, for his exemplary performance in the last five years. Danbatta, whose appointment for another five-year term in office as the country’s chief telecoms regulator is set to be confirmed, appeared […]
Business

WTO revises forecast for goods to 9.2% decline in 2020

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The World Trade Organization (WTO) upgraded its forecast for trade in goods this year to a level still comparable to the decline during the global financial crisis, but better than initially predicted due to a rebound in June and July. The WTO said on Tuesday that global merchandise trade would fall by 9.2% this year […]
Business

Rising debt: Nigeria may go bankrupt in 2020 –Experts

Posted on Author PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports

    •Debt service to gulp all 2020 revenue –IMF   •Says economy to shrink by -5.4%     •Nigeria’s rating at risk as financing gap rises –Fitch       According to the Joint World Bank-IMF Debt Sustainability Framework for Low-Income Countries released in 2020, a country’s debt service to revenue threshold should not […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica