News Top Stories

NCC: Nigeria’s telecoms industry investment hits $60.5bn

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo Comment(0)

In the last 21 years, a total of $6.5billion has been invested in Nigeria’s telecom industry. This was revealed by the Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta. According to Dambatta, the investment has increased from a meagre $500 million in the total money invested in the industry in 2000 to over $70 billion in 2022. He said: “From $500 million investments in the sector as at 2001, the telecommunications industry has recorded over $70 billion investment till date, while the growth in the sector has been phenomenal, from some 400,000 functional phone lines in 2001 to over 209 million active mobile subscriptions, achieving a teledensity of 110 per cent, as at August 2022. “The sector has provided over 500,000 formal and informal jobs for Nigerians.

From an insignificant contribution to GDP in 2001, telecoms sector, as of the last quarter of 2021, contributed 12.61 per cent to GDP, while the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector as a group, has also contributed 18.44 per cent to GDP as at the second quarter of 2022.

“For us as a country to reap the full benefits of all these emerging technologies in ways that further spur growth in our national economy, NCC prioritises the need to improve and expand broadband infrastructure and the deployment of new technology such as the Fifth Generation of Mobile Communication (5G). “Our efforts in diligently driving this will facilitate the actualization of the set targets in the Federal Government’s digital economy policy.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Insecurity: Don’t negotiate with kidnappers, terrorists –Bello warns

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi and Chukwu David

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has charged government at all levels in Nigeria, to shun all forms of negotiations with kidnappers, terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements for whatsoever reason. Bello who spoke at the opening ceremony of the 2020 Retreat of the Senate Press Corps held in Lokoja, the State capital, warned that […]
News

COVID-19: Edo, Enugu record 116 new cases as govt calls for caution

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

E do and Enugu states, yesterday, both recorded 116 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 pandemic.     While Edo State recorded 60 confirmed cases, Enugu State recorded 56. With the continuous rise in confirmed cases in Edo State, the government has reiterated the need for residents to be cautious and observe precautionary measures against the […]
News

2023: Kano rallies behind Akpabio

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir, Kano

Prominent Northern politicians, academicians and opinion leaders stormed Kano on Sunday to drum up support for the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, ahead of 2023 general elections. Although the group, Senator Godswill Akpabio for Common Good (SGACG) that hosted the event, tried to convince the audience that the event was not about 2023, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica