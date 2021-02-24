NCC: Nigeria’s telecoms investment hits $70bn

Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) declared that the country’s telecommunications investment has hit $70 billion. This was as it stated that Nigeria’s quick exit from recession was also due to the robust growth in the telecoms sector.

Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, who disclosed this in Abuja, yesterday, said the latest report from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed that both voice and internet subscriptions have increased over the years.

He said: “Through effective regulatory regime emplaced by the NCC, telecoms investment grew from about $38 billion in 2015 to over $70 billion currently.

“Also, broadband penetration increased from six per cent in 2015 to 45.02 per cent at December 2020, indicating that 85.9 million Nigerians are now connected on 3G and 4G networks which provide enhanced internet high-speed that has continued to boost efficiency and increase productivity across the economic spectrum.

“Recent statistics also indicate that between 2015 and December 2020, active voice subscriptions have increased from 151 million to 204.6 million, with teledensity standing at 107.18 per cent.”

Danbatta stated that the commission is committed to its culture of quality regulation of the telecommunications industry that ensures a stable and robust sector which drives the digital economy agenda of the Federal Government and ultimately leads in the growth of the country’s GDP.

He explained that the “latest data released by the NBS, telecommunications and information services under Information and Communication grew by 17.64 per cent in Q4 2020 from 17.36 per cent in Q3 2020 and 10.26 per cent in Q4 2019.”

“In the latest NBS report, agriculture, industries, and services sector, under which telecommunications is categorised, contributed 26.95 per cent, 18.77 per cent, and 54.28 per cent respectively.

This is a pointer to the fact that telecommunications, trade, services and crop production are the main drivers of Nigeria’s exit from recession.

“In specific terms, NBS report showed that largest sub-sectors in Q4 2020 are crop production at 3.68 per cent, crude petroleum and natural gas at 8.2 per cent, trade at 14.9 per cent, telecommunications and information services at 12.45 per cent, and real estate at 5.7 per cent, the report says,” he added

