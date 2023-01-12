NCC: Number of licensed information technology firms hits 2,837

No fewer than 2,837 Information and Communication Technology (ICT) firms have been given licence by the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) to operate in Nigeria. This was gathered as the Commission revealed that the firms had paid their licence fees in full, and have collected their licence documents for the respective telecommunications undertaking before the era of reclassification of licences into Class and Individual Licences. The licensees are under their individual service licence categories.

The service range includes sales and installation of terminal equipment; repair and maintenance of telecom facilities; cabling; tele-centre/cyber café, public payphone and others. While the payment for oneoff service was put at N10,000; others paid between N500,000 and N45 million for 5-year and or 10- year and 20-year duration licence. Meanwhile, the Commission also approved a total of 4,705 technology equipment with various brands for sale in the Nigerian tech markets in 2022.

The devices, which include Tablet PCs, Bluetooth, Computers, Notebooks, Printers, Keyboards, Digital Cameras, Flash drive, 3D Glasses and others were said to have been tested and certified by the Commission to have met the applicable type approval standards required to allow them to be sold to consumers in Nigeria. The data by the Commission indicated that 48 new phone models were also approved for sale in Nigerian market along the other tech equipment. Last year, the number of approved phones by the NCC stood at 1,891 including the 48 new models approved by the manufacturers in the last quarter of 2022.

The data on type-approved phones by the Commission indicated that Chinese mobile manufacturers are still dominating the mobile market in the country in terms of approved devices as Tecno leads the pack with over 300 models of its phones approved. The Nigerian Communications Commission is empowered by the Nigerian Communications Act 2003 to establish and enforce stan-dards for all telecommunications equipment in operation in the Federal Republic of Nigeria to ensure that they operate seamlessly and safely within the Nigerian telecommunications environment. “To ensure maximum interoperability and affordability for consumers, the Type Approval standards set by the NCC are based on international standards from; The International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) and its International Special Committee on Radio Interference (CISPR), The European Committee for Electrotechnical Standardisation (CENELEC) and The European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI). Note that Nigeria is an associate member of IEC through the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and could become an associate member of CENELEC and ETSI. “All equipment manufacturers, vendors and operators, including customer devices such as mobile phones and wireless adapters, must therefore ensure that their equipment conform to the applicable standards as mandated by the Commission before bringing them into Nigeria,” the Commission stated. The Commission also mandated type approval fees ranging between $1,800 and $20,000 depending on the devices.

“If a device falls into multiple equipment categories, the equipment class corresponding to the higher billing class applies. Type Approval fee for equipment variants are 20 per cent of the fee that applies to the family/series. Admin Fee is five per cent of Type Approval Fee. VAT is 7.5 per cent of Type Approval Fee. “Application fee is ₦22,084.50 i.e. $50.00. Notwithstanding the above fee schedule, administrative procedure (if applicable) i.e. Foreign Verification exercise, for example, may lead to a different cumulative type approval fee. “Applicants can pay in naira(₦) or the USD($) equivalent at the prevailing Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) exchange rate (₦ 441.69 : $1) on the day of invoicing,” the Commission said. Speaking on the moves to ensure that all phones in the country are type-approved, the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof Umar Danbatta, recently warned Nigerians not to buy any phone that has not been certified for the market by the regulator. Danbatta, who frowned at the proliferation of counterfeit handsets in the country, said: “The menace of counterfeit and substandard handsets has assumed a global dimension and requires a lot of education on the part of the consumers and collaboration with other government agencies to address it.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...