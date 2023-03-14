News

NCC okays harmonised short codes, directs implementation

In line with its consumer- centric approach to telecoms regulation, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has directed mobile network operators (MNOs) to commence implementation of approved harmonised short codes (HSC) for providing certain services to telecom consumers in Nigeria.

The Commission has alreadysetadeadlineof May17, forallmobile networksto fully migratefromhithertodiverse shortcodestotheharmonised codes. The use of harmonised shortcodesisaimedatachieving uniformity in common short codes across networks.

This means that the code for checking airtime balance is the same across all mobile networks for the same function, irrespective of the network a consumer uses. With the new codes, the telecom consumers using the over 226 million active mobile lines in the country, can now use the same codes to access services across the networks. Consequently, under the new harmonised short codes regime, 13 common short codes have been approved by the Commission. They includethe following codes: 300tobeusedastheharmonised codefor CallCentre/ Help Desk on all mobile networks; 301 for voice Mail Deposit; 302 for Voice Mail Retrieval; 303 for Borrow Services; 305 for STOP Service; 310 for Check Balance, and 311 for Credit Recharge.

