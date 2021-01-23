NCC okays MCSN’s licence to operate as CMO

As part of its statutory duties, the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) has granted Musical Copyright Society Nigeria Ltd/Gte (MCSN) renewal of its approval and licence to continue to operate as a Collective Management Organisation (CMO) in accordance with the Copyright Act, Cap C.28 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 and the Copyright (Collective Management Organisation) Regulations 2007.

However, the approved renewal of MCSN’s licence to continue to operate as a CMO or collecting society for musical works and sound recordings was contained in a letter dated 22nd December, 2020 as approved by the NCC.

With the NCC’s approval, MCSN has thrown its doors open for creators of musical works, sound recordings and other genres of copyright interests for a robust and harmonious engagement with a view to realising greater goal and creating prosperity for all. Besides, MCSN has assured stakeholders including creators and users that there would be a fair deal while the issue of playing by the rule would not be taken lightly as there would be no room for playing a group or another’s interest against the other as being done in the past by certain powerful users and holders of copyright works and interest.

In a statement, NCC had said its decision to approve MCSN’s licence to operate as a Collective Management Organisation (CMO) was predicated on “a move putting a lie to the subtle campaign in certain quarters and affirming the progressive direction and development of collective administration of copyright in Nigeria.”

It reads: “The Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) has granted to the Musical Copyright Society Nigeria Ltd/Gte (MCSN) the renewal of its approval or licence to continue to operate as a Collective Management Organisation (CMO) in accordance with the provisions of the Copyright Act, Cap C.28 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 and the Copyright (Collective Management Organisation) Regulations 2007.

“The renewal of MCSN’s approval to continue to operate as a CMO or collecting society for musical works and sound recordings was conveyed by a letter dated 22nd December, 2020 from the NCC.” NCC, however, said “it has given assurances that henceforth it would give teeth to the provisions of the Copyright Act in the sphere of enforcement to ensure that anyone exploiting copyright protected works in any form prescribed by the laws is made to fully comply with the law by obtaining and paying adequate compensation for the exploited works or rights.

“The commission also assures stakeholders that no rogue CMO would be allowed any space within the Nigerian copyright system.” Meanwhile, MCSN has lauded NCC’s Director-General, Mr. John Ohi Asein, its Governing Board, Management and staff for the grant of the renewal of its approval to operate as a CMO and the assurance already given by the NCC for a transformed copyright landscape to create prosperity for owners and holders of copyright and other stakeholders.

