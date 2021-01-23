Arts & Entertainments

NCC okays MCSN’s licence to operate as CMO

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

As part of its statutory duties, the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) has granted Musical Copyright Society Nigeria Ltd/Gte (MCSN) renewal of its approval and licence to continue to operate as a Collective Management Organisation (CMO) in accordance with the Copyright Act, Cap C.28 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 and the Copyright (Collective Management Organisation) Regulations 2007.

However, the approved renewal of MCSN’s licence to continue to operate as a CMO or collecting society for musical works and sound recordings was contained in a letter dated 22nd December, 2020 as approved by the NCC.

With the NCC’s approval, MCSN has thrown its doors open for creators of musical works, sound recordings and other genres of copyright interests for a robust and harmonious engagement with a view to realising greater goal and creating prosperity for all. Besides, MCSN has assured stakeholders including creators and users that there would be a fair deal while the issue of playing by the rule would not be taken lightly as there would be no room for playing a group or another’s interest against the other as being done in the past by certain powerful users and holders of copyright works and interest.

In a statement, NCC had said its decision to approve MCSN’s licence to operate as a Collective Management Organisation (CMO) was predicated on “a move putting a lie to the subtle campaign in certain quarters and affirming the progressive direction and development of collective administration of copyright in Nigeria.”

It reads: “The Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) has granted to the Musical Copyright Society Nigeria Ltd/Gte (MCSN) the renewal of its approval or licence to continue to operate as a Collective Management Organisation (CMO) in accordance with the provisions of the Copyright Act, Cap C.28 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 and the Copyright (Collective Management Organisation) Regulations 2007.

“The renewal of MCSN’s approval to continue to operate as a CMO or collecting society for musical works and sound recordings was conveyed by a letter dated 22nd December, 2020 from the NCC.” NCC, however, said “it has given assurances that henceforth it would give teeth to the provisions of the Copyright Act in the sphere of enforcement to ensure that anyone exploiting copyright protected works in any form prescribed by the laws is made to fully comply with the law by obtaining and paying adequate compensation for the exploited works or rights.

“The commission also assures stakeholders that no rogue CMO would be allowed any space within the Nigerian copyright system.” Meanwhile, MCSN has lauded NCC’s Director-General, Mr. John Ohi Asein, its Governing Board, Management and staff for the grant of the renewal of its approval to operate as a CMO and the assurance already given by the NCC for a transformed copyright landscape to create prosperity for owners and holders of copyright and other stakeholders.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

God does not have a girl-child and no girl will make heaven’– Pastor

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

A pastor has sparked an outrage on social media over the theme of his message. Pastor A.N Brown posted a filler for a programme tagged “God does not have a girl child… and no girl will make heaven”. The programme was held via Facebook Live on June 25. However, the video and flier just started […]
Arts & Entertainments

Emmy Awards 2020: ‘Succession’, ‘Schitt’s Creek’ win big

Posted on Author Reporter

  Succession, Schitt’s Creek and Watchmen were the big winners at this year’s Emmy Awards, which were held virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic. Schitt’s Creek won nine prizes – breaking the Emmys record for most wins in a single season for a comedy, reports BBC. It was a glowing send-off for the Canadian series, which […]
Arts & Entertainments

K-Pop band BTS to become multimillionaire shareholders with label’s IPO

Posted on Author Reporter

    Members of hugely popular South Korean K-Pop band BTS are expected to become multimillionaire shareholders after receiving shares in their label, Big Hit Entertainment, as it prepares an initial public offering (IPO) that could raise up to 962.6 billion won ($811 million). This week, BTS scored Korea’s first-ever no. 1 spot on the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica