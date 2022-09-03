NCC: Over 50,000 telecoms infrastructure destroyed in 5 years

Over 50,000 cases of major destruction to telecoms infrastructure and facilities have been reported across the country in the past five years. A statement issued yesterday by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) said the situation had raised the alarm over the implication of these incidents to the quality of telecommunications services in Nigeria.

Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, who disclosed this at the 2022 edition of Youth Civil Society and Stakeholders Summit (YCSSS), which took place midweek at the Army Resource Centre, Abuja, expressed worry over how these incidents have continued to affect the quality of experience of consumers, and called for concerted efforts by members of the public, and security agencies, to stem the tide. Danbatta, who spoke through the Head, Corporate Communications unit of the Commission, Mrs. Nnena Ukoha, said the negative impacts of incessant vandalism of telecoms equipment, evidenced in fibre cuts, theft of telecoms facilities like generators at sites, vandalism of base stations, among other vices, had become a major burden on the service providers, while telecom consumers have continued to suffer unwarranted disruptions of their hard-earned services.

“The impact of vandalism of infrastructure is felt by all in the quality of services rendered as it results in increasing drop calls, data and Internet connectivity disruptions, aborted and undelivered short messaging services (SMS), as well as countless failed calls,” he said. Danbatta said considering the well-known fact that the ability to connect and communicate is fundamental to human existence, improvement in businesses processes, government services, education, as well as social and family networking through seamless connections, every community should get involved in protecting the critical infrastructure that makes these services possible.

