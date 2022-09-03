News

NCC: Over 50,000 telecoms infrastructure destroyed in 5 years

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme Comment(0)

Over 50,000 cases of major destruction to telecoms infrastructure and facilities have been reported across the country in the past five years. A statement issued yesterday by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) said the situation had raised the alarm over the implication of these incidents to the quality of telecommunications services in Nigeria.

Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, who disclosed this at the 2022 edition of Youth Civil Society and Stakeholders Summit (YCSSS), which took place midweek at the Army Resource Centre, Abuja, expressed worry over how these incidents have continued to affect the quality of experience of consumers, and called for concerted efforts by members of the public, and security agencies, to stem the tide. Danbatta, who spoke through the Head, Corporate Communications unit of the Commission, Mrs. Nnena Ukoha, said the negative impacts of incessant vandalism of telecoms equipment, evidenced in fibre cuts, theft of telecoms facilities like generators at sites, vandalism of base stations, among other vices, had become a major burden on the service providers, while telecom consumers have continued to suffer unwarranted disruptions of their hard-earned services.

“The impact of vandalism of infrastructure is felt by all in the quality of services rendered as it results in increasing drop calls, data and Internet connectivity disruptions, aborted and undelivered short messaging services (SMS), as well as countless failed calls,” he said. Danbatta said considering the well-known fact that the ability to connect and communicate is fundamental to human existence, improvement in businesses processes, government services, education, as well as social and family networking through seamless connections, every community should get involved in protecting the critical infrastructure that makes these services possible.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Water Resources Bill, ploy to dominate South

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi, Adewale Momoh and Okey Maduforo

• Nigeria will be doomed if NASS passes it – OYC …Act’ll strengthen agitation for new Republics … It’s obnoxious, against federalism-COSEYL Many Nigerians across different divides have kicked against the Water Resources Bill, pending at the National Assembly, saying that it is an attempt by the northern oligarchy to spread its hegemony and dominate […]
News

FG’ll expand ESP to accommodate MSMEs’ survival fund – Osinbajo

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has hinted that the government may need to expand the scope of the Survival Fund under the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) for the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Scheme (MSMEs).   According to a statement released by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, yesterday, Osinbajo also justified slash of import duties on vehicles, insisting […]
News Top Stories

Lagos to tackle Kidnapping,other crimes with technology, says Sanwo-Olu

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Worried by the reported cases of kidnapping in Lagos State, the state Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said that the state government will use modern technology and tools to make Lagos inhospitable to robbers, kidnappers, cultists, bandits, and all other criminals.   Governor Sanwo-Olu, who also confirmed that the most pressing issue for many of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica