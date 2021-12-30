Business

NCC partners SMEDAN on digital scheme for SMEs

Posted on Author Stories, Samson Akintaro Comment(0)

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has partnered with the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) to establish an SME Digital Academy.

 

SME Digital Academy is a public-private partnership initiative being driven by NCC, SMEDAN and Sapphital Learning Limited, a leading digital learning platform, essentially to provide micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) owners with digital skills to enhance their entrepreneurial skills.

 

The partnership also aims to equip entrepreneurs and start-ups with the necessary digital skills required to navigate the increasingly digitised world.

 

Speaking at the launch, which took place at the NEXIM House in Abuja, the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, said the setting up of the scheme was based on the realisation that in today’s global economy, a borderless educational and economic system will be the next stage of the digital economy.

 

Represented at the launch  by NCC’s Director, Digital Economy, Dr. Austin Nwaulune, the EVC noted that while the collaboration between NCC and SMEDAN was a step towards economic diversification, digital technologies were key in the implementation of this initiative.

 

He said NCC had continued to work towards providing information and communications technology (ICT) support to various sectors in the country. He noted that with over 41 million micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Nigeria, proper empowerment of entrepreneurs would create an extremely-powerful impact on the nation’s economic  growth.

 

Danbatta said SMEs’ empowerment would also help in providing employment, lessening societal vices, developing the economy, increasing foreign exchange, as well as improving the general well-being of Nigerians.

 

He recalled that when SMEDAN set up the Digital Academy in November 2020 as an avenue to support SME development during the COVID- 19 lockdown, NCC was excited and immediately keyed into the strategic partnership because of the potential impact of the initiative on the Nigerian economy.

 

He acknowledged the role of SMEDAN as a bridge between  the instructors and students, experts and start-ups, funding parties and businesses to the millions of MSMEs.

 

So, the timing is precise for the collaboration as the country is in dire need of diversification.

 

Also speaking at the event, the Director-General of SMEDAN, Dr. Dikko Radda, who was represented by the Director, Enterprise Development and Promotion at the agency, Moses Ewans, expressed delight at the partnership with the NCC and declared that over 41.5 million MSME were domiciled in Nigeria.

 

Citing a recent survey, Radda noted that the entrepreneurs had contributed 49.78 per cent to the nominal Gross Domestic Product (GDP), leading to the employment of about 59.6 million Nigerians which translates to 76.5 per cent of the labour force.

 

The Group Chief Executive Officer, Sapphital Learning Limited, Amu Ogbeide, in his opening remarks, said his company is excited to be working with SMEDAN on the ongoing efforts to empower entrepreneurs and start-ups in the country

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Multiple rates: LCCI demands forex reforms

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has called for a review of Nigeria’s foreign exchange policy framework towards expanding the scope of market mechanism in the determination of exchange rate in the country. President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mrs. Toki Mabogunje, in an interview with this newspaper in Lagos, […]
Business

E-wastes: Nigeria misses out in $57bn recycling gains

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

…461,000 tonnes generated in 2019 Lack of a formal and coordinated e-waste recycling mechanism in Nigeria has denied the country an opportunity to earn from the $57 billion worth of raw materials realised globally from recycling last year. According to a UN report on e-waste, though Nigeria was one of the few African countries with […]
Business

Oil theft: The feud, the failure, the seizure

Posted on Author ADEOLA YUSUF,

While Shell and AITEO are engaged in legal fireworks, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) counts losses to crude theft. ADEOLA YUSUF, in this report, examines the state of crude theft and pipeline vandalism in Nigeria   Legal fireworks between Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Ltd and Aiteo Eastern E & P Company Ltd […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica