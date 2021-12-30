NCC partners SMEDAN on digital scheme for SMEs

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has partnered with the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) to establish an SME Digital Academy.

SME Digital Academy is a public-private partnership initiative being driven by NCC, SMEDAN and Sapphital Learning Limited, a leading digital learning platform, essentially to provide micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) owners with digital skills to enhance their entrepreneurial skills.

The partnership also aims to equip entrepreneurs and start-ups with the necessary digital skills required to navigate the increasingly digitised world.

Speaking at the launch, which took place at the NEXIM House in Abuja, the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, said the setting up of the scheme was based on the realisation that in today’s global economy, a borderless educational and economic system will be the next stage of the digital economy.

Represented at the launch by NCC’s Director, Digital Economy, Dr. Austin Nwaulune, the EVC noted that while the collaboration between NCC and SMEDAN was a step towards economic diversification, digital technologies were key in the implementation of this initiative.

He said NCC had continued to work towards providing information and communications technology (ICT) support to various sectors in the country. He noted that with over 41 million micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Nigeria, proper empowerment of entrepreneurs would create an extremely-powerful impact on the nation’s economic growth.

Danbatta said SMEs’ empowerment would also help in providing employment, lessening societal vices, developing the economy, increasing foreign exchange, as well as improving the general well-being of Nigerians.

He recalled that when SMEDAN set up the Digital Academy in November 2020 as an avenue to support SME development during the COVID- 19 lockdown, NCC was excited and immediately keyed into the strategic partnership because of the potential impact of the initiative on the Nigerian economy.

He acknowledged the role of SMEDAN as a bridge between the instructors and students, experts and start-ups, funding parties and businesses to the millions of MSMEs.

So, the timing is precise for the collaboration as the country is in dire need of diversification.

Also speaking at the event, the Director-General of SMEDAN, Dr. Dikko Radda, who was represented by the Director, Enterprise Development and Promotion at the agency, Moses Ewans, expressed delight at the partnership with the NCC and declared that over 41.5 million MSME were domiciled in Nigeria.

Citing a recent survey, Radda noted that the entrepreneurs had contributed 49.78 per cent to the nominal Gross Domestic Product (GDP), leading to the employment of about 59.6 million Nigerians which translates to 76.5 per cent of the labour force.

The Group Chief Executive Officer, Sapphital Learning Limited, Amu Ogbeide, in his opening remarks, said his company is excited to be working with SMEDAN on the ongoing efforts to empower entrepreneurs and start-ups in the country

