NCC partners VCs on research funding

Chairman of the Board of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Adeolu Akande, has restated the commitment of the commission to commit more funds to research and prototypes resulting from grants from the commission to academia. This is coming at the backdrop of the recent revelation that the Commission has commitment more than N500 million in funding research in universities, according to a statement issued by NCC’s Director, Public Affairs, Mr. Reuben Muoka.

Akande told a gathering of Vice Chancellors and professors from universities in the southern parts of the country at a roundtable conference in Lagos, that the Commission acknowledges the importance of working with stakeholders to engender innovations and build indigenous technological capabilities that would strengthen the ICT23 ecosystem. “We want to use this opportunity to assure you that the Commission will continue to give support to the educational sector in the interest of national development. We will also continue to encourage research and innovation in Nigeria’s tertiary institutions,” Akande said.

 

