NCC pledges support for ISPs to thrive

Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has pledged support for the Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to thrive in their operation by creating more enabling business environment for them. The Commission’s Executive Vice Chairman, Prof Umar Danbatta, made the promise while commending the Telecoms Sector Sustainability Forum (TSSF) initiative organised by Business Remarks. He said the forum created opportunity for Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and industry stakeholders with an opportunity to brainstorm and share perspectives about their expectations, strategies and the way forward with regards to Internet Service Providers as well as the advancement of telecommunications development in Nigeria.

Themed “Examining the Nigerian Internet Service Providers Viability in a Digitized Environment”, Danbatta expressed the Commission’s support for the initiative during its maiden edition held in Lagos. According to him, TSSF would afford stakeholders the opportunity to discuss policies, regulatory directions as well as challenges that would lead to predictable outcomes which will impact the Nigeria internet service provisions sub-sector in particular and the Nigerian telecommunications sector at large. Danbatta, who was represented by NCC Zonal Controller, Mr Yomi Arowosafe, reiterated the Commission’s commitment to creating enabling environment for ISPs in Nigeria.

According to the NCC boss, the National Policy on Digitisation and the National Broadband Plan 2020–2025 can only be facilitated through internet service provision and its implementation can make Nigeria compete favourably in the world economy. He said: “The digitisation of the economy can only come into being when the ISPs are fully encouraged and that is what the Commission is focusing on to ensure the enabling environment is created through the development of regulatory instruments that will address the concerns of ISPs in particular and the telecommunication sector at large.”

While noting that efforts are being put in place by the regulator to address the challenges faced by the ISPs, Danbatta said: “As a result of these challenges, deliberate policies and regulations are being looked at in the Commission in ensuring that ISPs and other smaller players in the industry thrive.

 

