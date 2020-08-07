NCC pledges to help media in digital skills

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has pledged to help media practitioners develop relevant digital skills required in promoting government’s digital economy policy. NCC said digital skills was not just important in aligning global economic strides, but building human capital that will drive the economic process. This disclosure was made yesterday by the Director Public Affairs of NCC, Ikechukwu Adinde, during a virtual media interaction. Adinde also tasked media practitioners not to relent their efforts in ensuring effective and efficient reportage of the commission’s mandate and activities, especially efforts to end the COVID-19 pandemic. While commending them for their role in promoting NCC’s mandate in times past, he charged them not to rest on their oars, especially at a time when the world is facing the Corona pandemic. “We are seeking for areas where NCC can support journalists that covers the commission. We are readily open to innovative ideas that will make us have meaningful relationship with the media
