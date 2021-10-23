News

NCC raises the alarm over new cybercrime virus

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has alerted telecoms consumers on a new virus used by cyber criminals to attack and defraud subscribers and other social media users. NCC explained that the virus, Flubot Malware, has a high-risk and extremely- damaging capability to Cyber security. A statement issued on Friday by NCC Director of Public Affairs, Ikechukwu Adinde, noted that “a malware is a generic word used to describe a virus or software, designed specially to disrupt, damage, or gain unauthorised access to a computer system.” He disclosed that “information received today, October 21, from the Nigeria Computer Emergency Response Team (ngCERT), Flubot “targets Androids with fake security updates and App installations.

“The ngCERT affirmed that Flubot ‘impersonates Android mobile banking applications to draw fake web views on targeted applications’ and its goal transcends stealing personal data and essentially targets stealing of credit card details or online banking credentials. “Flubot is circulated through Short Message Service (SMS) and can snoop on incoming notifications, initiate calls, read or write SMSes, and transmit the victim’s contact list to its control centre.”

