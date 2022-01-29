News

NCC raises the alarm over new malware, TangleBot

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), again, has raised the alarm over a new high-risk, critical and Short Messaging Service-based malware, TangleBot, infecting Android mobile devices.

According to the Commission, the malware employs more or less similar tactics as the recently-announced notorious FlutBot SMS Android malware that targets mobile devices. TangleBot equally gains control of the device but in far more invasive manner than the FlutBot malware.

“The disclosure on TangleBot was made in a recent security advisory made available to the Commission’s New Media and Information Security Department by the Nigerian Computer Emergency Response Team (ngCERT),” NCC said.

“TangleBot Android malware is installed when an unsuspecting user clicks on a malicious link disguised as COVID-19 vaccination appointment-related information in an SMS message or information about fake local power outages that are due to occur.

“The aim behind both or either of the messages (on COVID-19 or impending power outages) is to encourage potential victims to follow a link that supposedly offers detailed information. Once at the page, users are asked to update applications such as Adobe Flash Player to view the page’s content by going through nine dialogue boxes to give acceptance to different permissions that will allow the malware operators initiate the malware configuration process.

“The immediate consequence to this, is that TangleBot gains access to several different permissions when installed on a device, allowing it to eavesdrop on user communications. The malware then steals sensitive data stored on the device and monitors almost every user activity, including camera use, audio conversations, and location, among other things,” the NCC stated.

Furthermore, the malware takes complete control of the targeted device, including access to banking data, and can reach the deepest recesses of the Android operating system.

The NCC, therefore, advised millions of telecom consumers in Nigeria to be wary of such wiles of cyber criminals, whose intent is to defraud unsuspecting Internet users.

 

Reporter

