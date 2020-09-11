NCC raises the alarm over rising internet fraud

Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has warned telecommunications subscribers in the country to be wary of the latest wave of internet fraud known as phishing. NCC’s Director of Public Affairs, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, who gave this warning in a statement released yesterday, said this is being perpetrated through voice calls to the victims.

According to him, phishing is fraudulent phone calls from people who may claim to be calling on behalf of a known and credible organisation, with the intention to gain access to the target’s personal social media account or other identity resources to perpetrate fraud. The commission warned that with the rising figure of internet subscriptions in the country, which stood at 146 million as of July this year, this form of fraud is bound to increase.

“In the wake of in-creased internet usage and other electronic communications, the commission also wishes to warn telecom consumers and the general public of the possibility of an upsurge in cybercrimes, including but not limited to Vishing (Voice Phishing) and Smishing (SMS Phishing),” NCC stated. Explaining the modus operandi of the fraudsters, NCC said: “These increasingly popular incidents typically start with a phone call from fraudsters requesting the call receiver to perform a certain task for the caller, which will enable the caller, usually part of a wider network of syndicates, to swiftly take over the social media account of an individual or group.

“Consequently, the commission wishes to inform the general public that such calls and antics are initiated and carried out by unscrupulous persons, usually with the intent to defraud unsuspecting citizens and or commit other heinous crimes. “The commission has observed that most times, when a receiver of such calls acts as the caller directs, the Facebook or other social media accounts targeted by the caller would be taken over by such persons, who may then proceed as impostors, soliciting funds from and/or enticing friends of their victims into fraudulent business transactions in order to swindle them.”

