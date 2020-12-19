News

NCC rakes in N362.34bn revenue in 5years

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) said it raked in a whooping sum of N362.34 billion revenue within five years. The Executive Vice Chairman/ CEO of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, who disclosed this in Abuja recently said the revenue was also remitted into government’s coffers. Danbatta, who addressed participants of Course 29 at the National Defence College, Nigeria, also noted that government was repositioning the telecommunications industry, because it is a vital key to economic diversification. He said: “Telecoms sector is the life-wire that will drive the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) of the Federal Government.

“The commission remitted over N362.34 billion as revenue in five years to the Federal Government’s consolidated revenue account.” According to him, the sector plays a dual role of contributing to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and being an enabler to other sectors of the economy.

He added that, “fixed broadband Infrastructure gap, Right of Way (RoW), Foreign Exchange, vandalism of telecom infrastructure, Electric Power Supply, Multiple Taxations and regulations as some of the challenges bedevilling the industry.

“The commission will bolster the exiting fibre optic infrastructure across the country by 38,296 km through the infraCo project Initiative. “The engagement with the Nigeria Governors Forum on adoption of N145/m as RoW fees has yielded results in Kaduna, Katsina, Imo, Ekiti and Plateau State.

