NCC receives Cybersecurity Award, votes for safer Internet

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has received a cybersecurity promotion award at the maiden edition of Cybersecurity Merit Awards hosted by the Cybersecurity Experts Association of Nigerian (CSEAN) which enumerated several steps taken by it to promote a safer Internet.

The award, which was conferred on the Commission, ahead of other contending organisations, listed its sterling contributions to the protection of telecom consumers from all forms of cybercrimes. Director of New Media and Information Security of the NCC, Dr. Haru Alhassan, who received the award on behalf of the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, said such a credible award from professionals is encouraging for the efforts which the Commission has made in cybersecurity.

He told the audience that tackling the menace of cybercrime in the country has become even more imperative as the success of the implementation of digital economy policy and strategy depends on a strong foundation of cybersecurity architecture in Nigeria. Director of Public Affairs of the Commission, Mr. Reuben Muoka, who gave a goodwill speech on behalf of the CEO of the Commission, traced the efforts of the Commission in relation to its networking activities at the international level, including the global Internet Governance Forum and other initiatives like the Child Online Protection. He adverted the experts to the provisions of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) 2020-2030, which one of the 8-Pillars focuses on Soft Infrastructure, is premised on harnessing policy and regulatory initiatives to create an enabling environment that targets increased protection for users of digital products and services in the country.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...