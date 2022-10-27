Business

NCC receives Cybersecurity Award, votes for safer Internet

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo Comment(0)

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has received a cybersecurity promotion award at the maiden edition of Cybersecurity Merit Awards hosted by the Cybersecurity Experts Association of Nigerian (CSEAN) which enumerated several steps taken by it to promote a safer Internet.

The award, which was conferred on the Commission, ahead of other contending organisations, listed its sterling contributions to the protection of telecom consumers from all forms of cybercrimes. Director of New Media and Information Security of the NCC, Dr. Haru Alhassan, who received the award on behalf of the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, said such a credible award from professionals is encouraging for the efforts which the Commission has made in cybersecurity.

He told the audience that tackling the menace of cybercrime in the country has become even more imperative as the success of the implementation of digital economy policy and strategy depends on a strong foundation of cybersecurity architecture in Nigeria. Director of Public Affairs of the Commission, Mr. Reuben Muoka, who gave a goodwill speech on behalf of the CEO of the Commission, traced the efforts of the Commission in relation to its networking activities at the international level, including the global Internet Governance Forum and other initiatives like the Child Online Protection. He adverted the experts to the provisions of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) 2020-2030, which one of the 8-Pillars focuses on Soft Infrastructure, is premised on harnessing policy and regulatory initiatives to create an enabling environment that targets increased protection for users of digital products and services in the country.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles

ngx NGX
Business

NGX investors lose N2bn on bears’ return

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Stories Rhoda Ogunseye Equities trading on the floor of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) began the week in red as gains in the shares of UBA (+0.70 per cent), ZENITHBANK (+0.23 per cent) and FBNH (+0.46 per cent) were offset by losses in GTCO (-0.50 per cent) and NB (-2.86 per cent).   As a result, […]
Business

StanChart, others act as JLM on Access Banks’ $500m Eurobond

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Standard Chartered Bank, alongside three other banks, acted as Joint Lead Manager (JLM) for Access Bank on its $500 million Senior Eurobond Issuance.   The Senior Eurobond is a five-year unsecured note (144A/RegS) under Access Bank’s $1.5 billion Global Medium-Term Note Programme and is listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The […]
Business

Job creation: NDE trains 26 persons on beautification

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Federal Government, on Wednesday, began a three-month training of 26 persons on environment beautification in Ebonyi, as part of its efforts to reduce unemployment in the country. The Acting Director General (DG), National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Mr Abubaker Fikpo, said at the opening ceremony in Abakaliki, that the nationwide programme targeted 1,548 persons […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica