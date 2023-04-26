News

NCC Remited N197.7bn To FG’s Coffers In 2021

Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has disclosed that it remitted an Operating Surplus/Spectrum Fees of estimated N197.7 billion to the Federal Government, as contained in its 2021 Financial Performance Report, adding that it had a bank balance of about N46.97 billion.

The Commission, however, denied incurring a budget deficit of N17 billion as reported by an online media platform, urging the public to disregard such report and erase any doubt that there was any deficit spending.

In a statement issued yesterday, the NCC’s Director of Public Affairs, Reuben Muoka, said the media platform misinterpreted the content of Commission’s 2021 Annual Reports, which could mislead the public on its financial performance.

The statement read: “The attention of the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, has been drawn to an online publication with a headline titled: “NCC Incurs a Deficit of N17bn, Spending N35.2 billion on Personnel, Consultancy Fees.

“The Commission is concerned with the inability of the online publication to accurately interpret the contents of its 2021 Annual Reports which have been made public.

“As a result, the publication gave a wrong impression that the Commission incurred a N17 billion deficit because of expenditures on personnel and consultancy fees. This is far from the truth.

“Though the Statement of the Financial Performance of the Commission for the period ended December 2021, clearly indicates that the sum of N17.3 billion was a “Surplus/(Deficit) retained for the period).”

