NCC renews MoU with Lottery Commission

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), yesterday in Abuja, signed a revised Memorandum of Understanding with the National Lottery Regulatory Commission, NLRC, with provisions to deter unapproved lottery and gaming practices on telecom munications platforms through information and intelligence sharing.

Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta noted that the MoU, which will impact the gaming industry, is in sync with the Commission’s Strategic Vision Plan (SVP) and is in a bid to promote fair practices in the industry for the protection of telecommunications consumers in relation to lottery and gaming activities. He said the collaboration is in line with the provisions of Commission’s SVP, 2021- 2025, which provides for facilitation of strategic partnership and collaboration with other bodies to enhance service delivery.

 

