Business

NCC restates commitment to bridging digital divide

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo Comment(0)

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has restated commitment towards bridging digital gap using indigenous solution by empowering local innovators. The NCC Executive Vice Chairman, Professor Umar Danbatta, made this known at the third Annual ICT innovation Competition and Exhibition 2022 Edition held in Lagos. The EVC, who was represented by the Executive Commissioner, Technical Services at the Commission, Engineer Ubale Maska, emphasised that the Commission would ensure that digital technologies meet the needs of local users and communities by promoting the development and adoption of indigenous content.

He said: “Digital divide refers to the gap between those who have access to and are able to use digital technologies and those who do not.” He explained that the gap can be found not just between countries, but also within countries, and that it has significant consequences for social and economic development. “This year’s theme is “Utilising Indigenous Digital Solutions to Bridge the Digital Divide,” and it is an incredibly important and timely theme. Bridging this divide is essential for achieving sustainable economic development and social advancement, as well as for achieving the goals of the Federal Government’s Digital Nigeria Agenda,” he said.

Danbatta said competition serves as a platform for tech enthusiasts and other stakeholders with novel ideas and tech solutions to industry and societal challenges to showcase their creative innovations and forge collaborative partnerships that can stimulate productivity, sustainability, and continuous growth in the ICT sector. The competition, he said, was in line with the Nigeria’s National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy, specifically pillars 5, 7, and 8, which focus on digital service development and promotion, digital society and emerging technologies, and indigenous content development and adoption, respectively. He further noted that this year’s competition would focus on three key areas: digital service development and promotion, indigenous content development and adoption, and funding digital skills building and innovation in Nigeria.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Exxon dips oil reserves by 7.14bn bbls

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Exxon slashed its oil reserves by almost a third in what is the most radical revision in the company’s modern history. The super major reported reserves totaling 15.3 billion barrels as of end of 2020 in a regulatory filing, cited by Bloomberg.   This compared with 22.44 billion barrels a year earlier. The biggest chunk […]
Business

Buhari to ESN/IPOB on Killings: Expect tough response from security agencies

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has told members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) and the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) suspected to be behind incessant killings in the South East to expect a tough response from the security agencies. In a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President said this in reaction to the […]
Business

Vessels ship 656,914MT of LNG from Nigeria

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Locals groan over high price, scarcity   As gas consumers groan under unfair price regime imposed by cartels, some 656,914 metric tonnes of liquefied natural gas have been lifted from Bonny Island terminal this month to various destinations outside the country.   In order to facilitate more shipment of the fuel, the Nigerian Ports Authority […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica