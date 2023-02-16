NCC restates commitment to bridging digital divide

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has restated commitment towards bridging digital gap using indigenous solution by empowering local innovators. The NCC Executive Vice Chairman, Professor Umar Danbatta, made this known at the third Annual ICT innovation Competition and Exhibition 2022 Edition held in Lagos. The EVC, who was represented by the Executive Commissioner, Technical Services at the Commission, Engineer Ubale Maska, emphasised that the Commission would ensure that digital technologies meet the needs of local users and communities by promoting the development and adoption of indigenous content.

He said: “Digital divide refers to the gap between those who have access to and are able to use digital technologies and those who do not.” He explained that the gap can be found not just between countries, but also within countries, and that it has significant consequences for social and economic development. “This year’s theme is “Utilising Indigenous Digital Solutions to Bridge the Digital Divide,” and it is an incredibly important and timely theme. Bridging this divide is essential for achieving sustainable economic development and social advancement, as well as for achieving the goals of the Federal Government’s Digital Nigeria Agenda,” he said.

Danbatta said competition serves as a platform for tech enthusiasts and other stakeholders with novel ideas and tech solutions to industry and societal challenges to showcase their creative innovations and forge collaborative partnerships that can stimulate productivity, sustainability, and continuous growth in the ICT sector. The competition, he said, was in line with the Nigeria’s National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy, specifically pillars 5, 7, and 8, which focus on digital service development and promotion, digital society and emerging technologies, and indigenous content development and adoption, respectively. He further noted that this year’s competition would focus on three key areas: digital service development and promotion, indigenous content development and adoption, and funding digital skills building and innovation in Nigeria.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...