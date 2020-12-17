Business

NCC restates commitment to consumer protection

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said that it will continue to protect the interests of telecommunications consumers in the country, noting that they are the most important stakeholders in the industry. The Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Umar Danbatta, stated this during the celebration of `NCC Special Day’ at the just concluded 2020 Lagos International Trade Fair.

The EVC, represented by Director, Public Affairs, Dr Ikechukwu Adinde, said the 8-point agenda of the commission, which focus on the empowerment and protection of the consumers from unfair practices through the availability of information and education to enable informed choices in the use of ICT services, was evidence of the regulator’s commitment. Danbatta disclosed that strategies had been put in place by the commission to always reach out to consumers and participants at the trade fair, which has served as an avenue and opportunities to reach to numerous telecoms consumers.

“NCC’s special day at the trade fair aims at educating and informing consumers on the use of communication services and their rights as telecoms consumers,’’ he said. The EVC identified issues of telemarketing, also known as unsolicited text messages, as one of the challenges faced by telecoms consumers.

“This is any message, voice, or SMS made through a telecommunication network, which is transmitted for the purpose of informing or soliciting or promoting commercial transaction in relation to goods, investment or services not opted for by a subscriber.

“To protect subscribers from unwholesome practice, NCC has evolved a solution called Do-Not- Disturb (DND), diverting all mobile network operators to dedicate shortcode 2442 to stop such messages,” he said. He also identified cybercrime and e-fraud as other issues challenging the industry, stating that the commission advised consumers not to open unfamiliar emails or post personal identification information online.

He disclosed that the commission had created a toll –free number 622 as a second-level complaint redress mechanism, which allows consumers escalate unresolved issues by their service provider to the commission for effective resolution. “As a telecom consumer, you deserve the right to get value for your investment. “NCC as your regulator has devised ways to enable you lodge your complaints when you are dissatisfied with the service provided by your operator,’’ the EVC said.

