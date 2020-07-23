NCC restates commitment to QoS, QoE

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has reiterated its commitment to ensuring improvement in the Quality of Service (QoS) and Quality of Experience (QoE) for the nation’s over 190 million telecom subscribers. This determination, the Commission said led to the resolution of 98 per cent of the total servicerelated complaints received from telecoms consumers from January 2019 to April 2020. According to a statement signed by the Commission’s Director of Public Affairs, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, 26,169 complaints were received and managed by the commission to the satisfaction of the overwhelming majority of telecom consumers in the period under review. “Of that number, 25,575, representing 98 percent of the total complaints received were expeditiously resolved,” the commission stated.

“Many of the satisfied consumers reverted to either acknowledge the prompt resolution of their complaints or to thank the Commission for its intervention in service-related issues between them and their respective service providers. “The complaints were received through all the Commission’s official channels of communication.

These include 24,481 complaints received through Commission’s Contact Centres; 1,007 complaints received through the NCC Consumer Portal; and 296 others received as written complaints submitted at NCC Head Office in Abuja and the Commission’s five zonal offices in Lagos, Enugu, Port Harcourt, Kano, and Ibadan,” NCC added. The commission said it also received complaints through its official email while 366 of the complaints were transmitted to the commission through its social media handles on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and the specially-dedicated Twitter handle for consumer issues.

