NCC rolls out digital literacy training for girls

Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has rolled out special digital literacy training for women and girls across the country. It said the training was tailored to end women’s lack of access to decent work, occupational segregation and gender wage gaps, due to poor digital literacy. NCC’s Executive Vice Chairman, Prof. Umar Danbatta, disclosed this in Abuja, at the Maiden Edition of “the Nigerian Girls Can Code Competition (NGCC) Award Ceremony “. He said the introduction of Nigerian Girls Can Code Competition was a special ICT inclusion programme for girls, designed in line with United Nations efforts towards closing digital gender gaps. Danbatta explained that the competition had about 11 secondary schools across the country developing and showcasing different innovative ways to address the challenges of food insecurity through the application of 5G technology.

He clarified: “This competition has been designed to enhance digital literacy and skills for the country’s emerging digital economy, bridge digital inequality, improve digital access as well as narrow the digital divide between men and women in ICT innovation and development. ‘‘The Nigerian Girls Can Code Competition is also framed to support technology skills learning for girls and promote broader national audiences among others”. Also Speaking, NCC’s Chairman Board of Commissioners, Prof. Adeolu Akande, said the Commission was making a commitment to the programme, because reports showed that only 35 per cent of students in higher education globally in science, technology, engineering and mathematics were women. Akande added that efforts would be doubled in improving on the competition, because “closing this gender gap just in Mobile ownership and data usage in low and middle income countries could generate substantial revenue for Mobile operators”

 

