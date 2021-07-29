NCC: Sanitising telecoms’ VAS market

The Value Added Services (VAS) segment of Nigeria’s telecoms market is being transformed as the Nigerian Communications Commission rolls out measures to sanitise the system. This also brings succour to telecoms consumers. SAMSON AKINTARO reports

For a market valued at $500 million, the Value Added Services segment continues to play a critical role in the Nigerian telecoms ecosystem.

It is therefore not surprising that the telecoms regulator, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has been making strategic efforts to reposition and transform the market amidst complaints from subscribers over misuse of some of the VAS platforms.

One of the critical measures introduced by the Prof. Umar Danbatta- led NCC to transform the market is the licensing of VAS aggregators. This is aside from the implementation of the Do-Not-Disturb, which cater to the interest of subscribers.

These initiatives by the regulator ensure that while building a vibrant industry where the operators carry on their businesses with all decency, the consumer is also adequately being protected from any form of abuse by the operators.

The efforts of NCC in this regard speak to its consumer-centric regulatory approach.

Licensing aggregators

As of the last count, a total of 28 new firms had been licensed by NCC to operate as VAS aggregators in a move aimed at promoting transparency in the VAS business.

Poised to guard against the rising anti-competitive practices and other unfair sharing formulas between VAS licensees and the Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), the Commission had, in 2019, issued the first set of licenses in this category. More were licensed last year and two additional this year.

Stakeholders said that the restructuring of the market by bringing in the aggregators as a third party was to engender an effective competition that will ensure sanity and foster needed economic growth. With the aggregators in place, the two-way transactions between the telcos and the VAS providers now have the aggregators playing the middlemen between the two sides.

Aggregator framework

According to the regulatory framework for the VAS aggregators, under the new structure, the network operators are to provide a final link to the subscriber to deliver value-added service to the end-user.

“The operators will not be al- lowed to host or distribute VAS to their subscribers directly. An aggregator will primarily provide a concentration point to limit the number of devices that will be directly connected to the operators. “It will eliminate the need for a content service provider to maintain multiple physical connections to each network operator,” it stated.

The framework also stipulates that content and applications service providers (present VAS licensees) are the only players that will be allowed to pool, host and distribute content and applications using their in-house software and hardware platforms.

“Developers are unlicensed, freelance creators of content and applications or those who have the franchise on such valueadded services. They are however not licensed to distribute such services,” it said.

NCC, in the framework, also explained that there would be no limit to the number of content and application service providers to be licensed by it, stressing that the number of active participants in this segment will be left to market forces. The Commission said companies, which presently hold a VAS licence, will not need to apply for any new one, but will operate in Segment 3, as content and application service providers

. Need for reform

The VAS market was valued at $200 million three years ago and was projected to reach $500 million in 2020. That segment of the telecoms business had, however, come under the scrutiny of the regulator following increasing complaints from telecom subscribers who are being forced to pay for services they did not request.

This led to the introduction of VAS aggregators and other initiatives aimed at transforming the market. Speaking on the efforts to reform the market, the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof Umar Danbatta, had recently described value added service as an important element of the telecom ecosystem necessary for optimising the benefits of telecom service to the consumers.

He, however, noted that it also comes with challenges of consumers’ mobile phones being flooded with content not requested and being charged for the same. Danbatta noted that the aggregator framework designed by the Commission in consultation with industry players would be adopted to enhance regulatory excellence and ease the operations of VAS provision in Nigeria’s telecoms industry.

“The overall aim of our reform is to ensure fairness in the entire VAS value chains. I must say that the VAS segment of the industry, despite its challenges, is no doubt a hub for employment opportunities, huge revenue generation and national economic development. It must therefore accord necessary regulatory intervention to realise its full potentials,” he said.

DND for consumers

While implementing the restructuring of the VAS market, the regulator has also given the consumers the power to control what they receive from the VAS operators by introducing the Do- Not-Disturb (DND) code. The DND initiative, first introduced by the NCC in 2016, was aimed at addressing the challenge of unsolicited messages, which had become a major concern for telecoms subscribers in the country.

The DND, therefore, gives the subscribers the freedom to choose to receive or not to receive promotional messages from the various networks and other telemarketers through their phones.

With this, the operators were mandated to dedicate a common short code, 2442, which provides subscribers the control to reject all promotional SMS and calls (full DND), or from only select categories of telemarketers (partial DND).

Five years after, about 30 million subscribers are said to have activated the code. Interestingly, a study commissioned by the telecoms regulator has revealed the far-reaching impacts of this initiative on the consumers, the operators and the industry as a whole.

According to the report, since the inception of the DND service, there has been a drastic decline in the number of complaints received with respect to unsolicited text messages. Giving a breakdown of complaints, the report revealed that in the year 2017, a total of 2,157 complaints were lodged.

By the following year 2018, only 971 complaints were lodged, which was a 55 per cent decrease from the total complaints of 2017, and represented only 45 per cent of the total complaints lodged in 2017. In 2019, there was a major decline in the number of complaints from 2,157 in the year 2017 to only 74 in 2019.

This figure represents just 3.4 per cent of the total of 2017 and shows there was a reduction of 96.6 per cent from 2017.

“Since the inception of DND service ‘2442’, it has been observed that there was an increase from year to year of the total number of subscribers to the service. In the year 2017, there were 132,100 and 8.2 million subscribers for partial and full activations respectively. In the year 2018, there were 403,685 and 21.3 million subscribers for partial and full activations respectively.

“There was a significant increase in the total number of activations in the year 2018, with an increase of 305 per cent and 250 per cent respectively from the previous year 2017. In the year 2019, there were 448,985 and 22 million subscribers of partial and full activations respectively. It was also an additional increase from the year 2018,” the report stated.

DND in other countries

In the past few years, the use of DND service increased in many countries and their telecom regulatory bodies have instructed the MNOs to apply it. Some of these countries include India, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. In India, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has created an NDNC Filter i.e. National Do Not Call Registry, which is fully run by the Indian government.

The main purpose for the creation of NDNC is to prevent unwanted marketing SMS and calls from telemarketers. If a subscriber does not want to receive any promotional SMS or calls from any company, he or she can add his or her number to the NDNC registry.

To add a number in the NDNC list, a subscriber needs to send an SMS to 1909. Instantly, an SMS is received for registration in the NDNC list.

In the United Arab Emirates (UAE), subscribers are given the provision to choose to opt-out from receiving any marketing SMS. Precise, which is an App, provides the unsubscribe platform to all its customers with a help of a short code (7726) or via a portal service.

Apart from this, customers can also opt out directly with either of their two relevant Telecoms Operators – Etisalat or DU. Also in Saudi Arabia, the DND list is regulated by the Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC).

Last line

With the on-going reforms in the VAS market, the telecoms regulator has reiterated its desire to see the business grow.

The regulator’s efforts will, no doubt, prevent unwholesome practices of shortchanging innocent consumers while ensuring that the VAS business continues without being a disturbance or nuisance to the peace of the consumers.

Like this: Like Loading...