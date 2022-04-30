News Top Stories

NCC says SIM/NIN linkage frustrating criminal activities

Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has stated that the country has started reaping gains of the SIM / NIN linkage as terrorists and other criminals operations are beginning to suffer setbacks. The commission disclosed this during a oneday capacity building programme for members of the Nigerian Information Technology Reporters’ Association (NITRA) in Abuja on Thursday at its corporate headquarters. The disclosure was made by the commission’s Director of Compliance Monitoring and Enforcement, Mr. Ephraim Nwokonanya, while addressing participants adding that terrorists in North-Eastern part of the country have been having difficulties with telecommunications access.

Nwokonanya who was represented by the commission’s Head of Compliance, Monitoring and Enforcement, Mr. Alkasim Umar noted that the NCC was determined to pursue the linkage exercise vigorously because it has a lot of security and economic benefits that would eventually accrue to Nigeria on the long run. While stating that the NCC was making progress with the SIM / NIN linkage, he also noted that other measures have been put in place to improve telecommunications services in the country. “Yes we are making progress. The only challenge we are faced with now is, if they kidnap you, I mean the bandits; they use your number to call.

They will never use their phone lines, it is the kidnapped person’s phone number they use to call and switch it off immediately. “They can keep you at a different place and make somewhere else. If a phone is off, there is no way one can trace it. It’s a big challenge.” He said. Earlier, in his welcome remarks, the Director of Public Affairs NCC, Dr Ikechukwu Adinde said the capacity training is based on recognition of the important media practitioners in its day-to-day activities

 

