NCC set to establish N500m ICT park in Ibadan – Akande

Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission, Professor Adeolu Akande, has disclosed that a N500 million worth ICT Park will be facilitated and established in Ibadan, Oyo state capital, this year. Akande made the disclosure in a remark while hosting the Executive and members of Omo Ajorosun Club, an Ibadan socio-cultural group who honoured him with an award of excellence as part of activities to mark the club’s 41st year anniversary. According to him, the ICT Park being funded by the NCC would create jobs and empower the youth.

“It will provide innovation and digital fabrication laboratories for the ICT innovators and entrepreneurs to turn their ideas into products and prototypes. “The parks would serve as commercial hubs for the ICT capacity building and digital skills, create employment and entrepreneurial activities and facilitate smart city deployment across the country.

“The ICT parks, which would be located in each of the six geo-political zones, involved the construction and equipping of fully-functional tier-4 digital industrial complex with fast Internet service and constant power supply”, he stressed. The Otu Town, Oke Ogunborn Professor Akande who expressed gratitude to the club for deeming it fit to honour him said he would always identify with Ibadan which is a town of his birth and where he has been resident for ages.

His words: “I’m happy people are noticing our contributions to the progress of Ibadanland. I was born here 56 years ago at SW 3/136, Ile Ilaji, Idi Arere and I have been virtually resident in Ibadan except during Primary School years in Lagos between 1970 and 1971. Ibadan people are very accomodating.

