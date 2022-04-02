NCC set to roll out 5G network, concludes spectrum licenses issuance to telecoms – Dambatta

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on Friday in Enugu announced that it is on the verge of deploying the Fifth Generation (5G) network in Nigeria, with the issuance of spectrum licenses to the companies that will roll out services already concluded. The Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NCC, Prof. Umar Garba Dambatta, made the disclosure during the NCC Day at the 33rd Enugu International Trade Fair complex, Enugu.

“Although, the deployment will start from the state capital and gradually extend to other areas across the state, it is important to state that, unlike 1G, 2G, 3G, and 4G, the 5G network will bring substantial network improvements, including higher connection speed, mobility and capacity, as well as low-latency capabilities to communications services in Nigeria for business and help to further open up Nigeria in the emerging global market,” he said. The NCC boss, who was represented by Ogbonnaya Ugama, Enugu Zonal Controller of NCC, said the commission would continue to drive the remarkable digital transformation being witnessed in the economy today even as it would also pay greater priority to how consumers are treated by the service providers.

Dambatta said that the number of telecom consumers has continued to increase impressively over the last few years with active mobile subscriptions reaching 197.5 million as at January, 2022 and Internet subscribers exceeding 143.7 million, while broadband penetration stood at 41.61 per cent. Hr said that data supported by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) identified telecom as one of the sectors that took Nigeria aout of post-COVID -19 recession, further underscoring the relevance of the sector to the national economy.

In his remark, the President of Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industries Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA), Jasper Nduagwuike, said the entrance of mobile telecommunications companies into the economic space has been a huge relief as it has ended the years of letter writing, telegram and others. He said that in the midst of the positive development however, care must be taken to ensure that the people are not taken advantage of. Speaking at the event, the Director of Consumer Affairs Bureau (CAB) of NCC, Efosa Idehen, stated that the theme of trade fair; “Opening up Nigerian Businesses Windows for Competitiveness in the Emerging Global Market” as apt for the very reason that the telecommunications platform is now a major enabler in a world that is increasingly becoming global.’’

