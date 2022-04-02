News

NCC set to roll out 5G network, concludes spectrum licenses issuance to telecoms – Dambatta

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma Comment(0)

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on Friday in Enugu announced that it is on the verge of deploying the Fifth Generation (5G) network in Nigeria, with the issuance of spectrum licenses to the companies that will roll out services already concluded. The Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NCC, Prof. Umar Garba Dambatta, made the disclosure during the NCC Day at the 33rd Enugu International Trade Fair complex, Enugu.

“Although, the deployment will start from the state capital and gradually extend to other areas across the state, it is important to state that, unlike 1G, 2G, 3G, and 4G, the 5G network will bring substantial network improvements, including higher connection speed, mobility and capacity, as well as low-latency capabilities to communications services in Nigeria for business and help to further open up Nigeria in the emerging global market,” he said. The NCC boss, who was represented by Ogbonnaya Ugama, Enugu Zonal Controller of NCC, said the commission would continue to drive the remarkable digital transformation being witnessed in the economy today even as it would also pay greater priority to how consumers are treated by the service providers.

Dambatta said that the number of telecom consumers has continued to increase impressively over the last few years with active mobile subscriptions reaching 197.5 million as at January, 2022 and Internet subscribers exceeding 143.7 million, while broadband penetration stood at 41.61 per cent. Hr said that data supported by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) identified telecom as one of the sectors that took Nigeria aout of post-COVID -19 recession, further underscoring the relevance of the sector to the national economy.

In his remark, the President of Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industries Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA), Jasper Nduagwuike, said the entrance of mobile telecommunications companies into the economic space has been a huge relief as it has ended the years of letter writing, telegram and others. He said that in the midst of the positive development however, care must be taken to ensure that the people are not taken advantage of. Speaking at the event, the Director of Consumer Affairs Bureau (CAB) of NCC, Efosa Idehen, stated that the theme of trade fair; “Opening up Nigerian Businesses Windows for Competitiveness in the Emerging Global Market” as apt for the very reason that the telecommunications platform is now a major enabler in a world that is increasingly becoming global.’’

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Why low Polish investments in Nigeria –Envoy

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa, ABUJA

Polish investors are facing challenges identifying credible companies to partner with, according to the Polish Ambassador to Nigeria, Joanna Tarnawska.   She made the revelation when the acting Executive Secretary/CEO, Nigerian Investment Promotion Council (NIPC), Mr Emeka Offor paid her a courtesy visit at the Polish Embassy in Abuja at the weekend.   But in […]
News

Covid- 19: Fayemi tests negative, comes out of isolation

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State, Governor Dr. Kayode Fayemi has tested negative in the second outcome of Covid-19 test carried out on him.   This has come out after his 11 days in isolation. Fayemi disclosed last week on his Twitter handle that the result of the Covid 19 test conducted on him was positive.   The governor […]
News Top Stories

N’Delta Avenger’s threat curious after meeting with INC –Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has described as curious the recent threats and demands by the Niger Delta Avengers two days after his meeting with the leadership of the Ijaw National Congress (INC) at the Presidential Villa.   Buhari had met with the leadership of the Niger Delta and the INC last Thursday where he addressed issues […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica