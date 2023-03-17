NCC, stakeholders seek ways to end abnormal data depletion

Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and critical telecommunications stakeholders have taken steps to addressing consumers concerns about abnormal data depletion. This, was disclosed during the 91st edition of the Telecom Consumer Parliament (TCP), with the theme ” Data Depletion: Discussion on various perspectives “. Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, said the Commission have over the years been working with critical industry stakeholders to ensure adequate data protection and consumers’ rights. Danbatta who was represented by Mohammed Babajika, NCC’s Director, Licensing and Authorisation, noted that the issue of data depletion was one of the concerns in telecom industry, which need to be addressed, as consumers deserve value for their money. He said: “The consumers are the basis for the operators’ business; if their interests are ignored, the operators’ investments would collapse, and there would be no industry for the Commission to regulate.”

