News Top Stories

NCC suspends SIM card sales, threatens sanctions

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro Comment(0)

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has ordered mobile network operators in the country to suspend sales of Subscrib-er Identity Module (SIM) cards. Failure to comply with this directive, according to NCC, may lead to strict sanctions on telcos, including the possibility of withdrawal of operating license.

The suspension, the telecoms regulator said, is to allow an audit of the current over 200 million active mo-bile lines in the country in order to ascertain that they are duly registered. This followed a directive from the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, to NCC to embark on another audit of the subscriber registration database in line with the Federal Government’s desire to consolidate the achievement of the SIM Card registration exercise of September 2019. According to a statement by NCC’s Director of Public Affairs, Ikechukwu Adinde, the objective of the audit exercise is to verify and ensure compliance by mobile network operators with the set quality standards and requirements of SIM card registration as issued by the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy and the Commission.

“Accordingly, mobile network operators (MNOs) are hereby directed to immediately suspend the sale, registration, and activation of new SIM cards until the audit exercise is concluded and government has conveyed the new direction. “However, where it is absolutely necessary, an exemption may be granted in writing by the Commission following approval from the Federal Government. “MNOs are to please note that non-compliance with this directive will be met with strict sanctions, including the possibility of withdrawal of operating license.

“As the minister had earlier directed in January 2020, all citizens are urged to immediately secure digital identification from the National Identity Management Commission and submit it to the network operators,” the telecoms regulator stated.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Top Stories

NCDC announces 603 new coronavirus cases in Nigeria

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced that the country recorded 603 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday. That has been the pattern for most of the days since the virus first hit the country in March, Lagos had the most cases with 135. Edo, FCT and Rivers placed second, third […]
News Top Stories

Why states can’t take over federal roads, by Gbajabiamila

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, yesterday, said it may not be feasible for states to take over federal roads within their jurisdictions. Gbajabiamila, who spoke against the backdrop of agitation that federal roads should be transferred to states for reconstruction, maintenance and control, said such transfer may require the amendment […]
Top Stories

NUPENG calls off strike as Sanwo-Olu wades in 

Posted on Author Reporter

  Muritala Ayinla After hours of marathon meetings and deliberations, the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has finally called off its strike which commenced earlier on Monday. New Telegraph learnt that the decision was taken after the Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu agreed to wade into all the knotty issues  […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: