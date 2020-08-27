NCC: Telcos record 9,077 service outages in 3 months

Major mobile network operators (MNOs) in the country recorded 9,077 cases of service outages on their networks between April and June this year, the regulator has disclosed. This resulted in poor quality of service (QoS) and quality of experience (QoE) for the consumers within the period. Executive Commissioner, Stakeholder Management (ECSM) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Mr. Adeleke Adewolu, disclosed this in a presentation delivered during the first Virtual Telecoms Consumer Parliament (VTCP) hosted by the Commission recently in Abuja. According to Adewolu, of the 9,077 service outages recorded by the operators, 3,585 were caused by incidences of denial of access to telecoms sites for maintenance, 4,972 were triggered by incidences of fibre cuts from construction activities and vandalism, while 520 cases were as a result of incidences of generator and battery theft at sites. Adewolu, however, noted that in a proactive step to mitigate the challenges, the commission had swiftly responded by taking some major decisions to mitigate any unforeseen challenges that may cause serious disruptions in service delivery to the consumers throughout the period of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said: “The commission approved resource sharing by operators throughout the period of COVID-19 pandemic. These include fibre optic cables and other resources in the event of cable cuts and other unforeseen developments.”

