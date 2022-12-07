News Top Stories

NCC: TikTok challenge used to circulate information-stealing malware

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Nigerian Communications Commission’s Computer Security Incident Response Team (NCC-CSIRT) has warned about the potential harm of taking part in the Invisible Challenge on shortform video hosting service, TokTok, revealing that it exposes devices to Information-Stealing Malware.

An NCC-CSIRT advisory said threat actors have taken advantage of a viral TikTok challenge, known as the Invisible Challenge, to disseminate an information- stealing malware known as the WASP (or W4SP) stealer. The WASP stealer, which is high in probability with critical damage potential, is a persistent malware hosted on discord that its developer claim is undetectable. The advisory said: “The Invisible Challenge involves wrapping a somewhat transparent body contouring filter around a presumed naked individual. “Attackers are uploading videos to Tik- Tok with a link to software that they claim can reverse the filter’s effects.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Anambra guber: Oye loses bid to stop Okeke, as court retains Umeoji as APGA candidate

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi,

A fresh effort by Chief Victor Oye to stay the execution of the judgment of Justice B. C. Iheka of the Owerri High Court which adjudged Chief Jude Okeke as the authentic National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), has hit the rocks. Oye had brought an application for a stay-of-execution of the […]
News

NCDC: Nigeria records 961 meningitis, 56 deaths

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Ahead of the next meningitis season, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said Nigeria has recorded 961 suspected cases of Cerebro Spinal meningitis (CSM) and 56 deaths in 2022. In a statement tagged ‘Nigeria Commits to Global Goal of Defeating Meningitis by 2030’ the Director General of the Agency, Dr. Ifedayo Adetifa, said […]
News Top Stories

Again, lack of service stalls Oduah’s arraignment

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja

The failure of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to serve corruption charges on two defendants yesterday stalled the arraignment of a former Minister of Aviation, Senator Stella Oduah, on fraud and corruption allegations.   Oduah’s arraignment was first stalled on February 9, following her absence in court which prosecution counsel, Hassan Liman (SAN) […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica