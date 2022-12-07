NCC: TikTok challenge used to circulate information-stealing malware

The Nigerian Communications Commission’s Computer Security Incident Response Team (NCC-CSIRT) has warned about the potential harm of taking part in the Invisible Challenge on shortform video hosting service, TokTok, revealing that it exposes devices to Information-Stealing Malware.

An NCC-CSIRT advisory said threat actors have taken advantage of a viral TikTok challenge, known as the Invisible Challenge, to disseminate an information- stealing malware known as the WASP (or W4SP) stealer. The WASP stealer, which is high in probability with critical damage potential, is a persistent malware hosted on discord that its developer claim is undetectable. The advisory said: “The Invisible Challenge involves wrapping a somewhat transparent body contouring filter around a presumed naked individual. “Attackers are uploading videos to Tik- Tok with a link to software that they claim can reverse the filter’s effects.”

