NCC to consumers: Protect telecoms infrastructure

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has charged telecommunications consumers in Nigeria to support the agency’s effort geared towards protection of telecoms infrastructure, saying their contributions are greatly needed for effective protection The Commission made the request and assertion recently at a sensitisation programme it organised at Wannune, Tarka Local Government Area of Benue State, saying this was important to sustain and improve on the quality-of-service delivery by the service providers. According to the Commission, aside from the role of the law enforcement agencies in protecting telecom infrastructure, the consumers, who are the subscribers and ultimate users of telecom services, have an obligation to do everything to protect telecoms infrastructure in their environment which includes the base transceiver stations (BTS), the underground fibre optic cable, as well as associ-ated infrastructure. Addressing the audience at the programme, the Director, Zonal Operations, NCC, Amina Shehu, decried the problem of vandalism caused to telecom infrastructure which often result in poor quality of service delivery to the end users.

“One of the major chal-lenges to quality of service that operator provide to you, is vandalism of telecom infrastructure, such as Base Transceiver Stations (BTS). “Others are theft, hostility from some host communities, which have continued to pose a major setback to the industry.

Therefore, it is imperative for the public to regard telecom facilities as collectively-owned infrastructure that are crucial and essential for the provision of efficient and acceptable telecom services. The more reason these facilities need to be adequately protected,” she urged. While imploring the indigenes of Tarka Local Government Area of Benue State to ensure that they protect telecom facilities in their community, Shehu, who was represented at the event by an Assistant Director, Zonal Operations, NCC, Abubakar Usman, further enjoined the consumers to always alert law enforcement agencies close to them once they suspect any act of vandalism, theft or other suspicious activities directed at telecom infrastructure because such nefarious activities have implications for quality of service delivery in the communities.

Shehu underscored the centrality of telecommunications sector to the economy and she also informed the audience that in the last 15 years, telecom has been a major contributor to the nation’s economic growth and development. The Director Zonal Operations said the Commission will continue to collaborate with relevant agencies and keep sensitising the consumers on their role in ensuring the security of telecom infrastructure.

 

