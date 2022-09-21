News Top Stories

NCC to generate over N500bn in 2023 from 5G spectrums

Chukwu David, ABUJ The Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC), yesterday, said it has projected to generate over N500 billion for the Federal Government next year.

 

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission, Prof Umar Danbatta, disclosed this while making a presentation at the ongoing interactive session between the Senate Committee on Finance and the revenue generating agencies, on the 2023-2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF/FSP).

 

Danbatta explained that the projected revenue would be realised from the auctioning of two 5G spectrums, saying that the bidding process for auctioning of the spectrums for 2023 had begun.

He also disclosed that NCC had generated N257 billion in the first quarter of 2022, while N195 billion was remitted to government coffers, noting that from April to August, N318 billion was generated, while N214 billion was remitted.

 

