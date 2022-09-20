Business

NCC to generate over N500bn in 2023 from 5G spectrums

Posted on

 

Chukwu David, Abuja

The Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC), Tuesday, said that it had projected to generate over N500 billion for the Federal Government next year.

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission, Prof.Umar Danbatta, made the disclosure while making a presentation at the ongoing interactive session between the Senate Committee on Finance and the revenue generating agencies, on the 2023-2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF/FSP).

Danbatta explained that the projected revenue would be realised from the auctioning of two 5G spectrums, saying that the bidding process for auctioning of the spectrums for 2023 had began.

He also disclosed that NCC had generated N257 billion in the first quarter, of 2022, while N195 billion was remmited to government coffers, noting that from April to August, N318 billion was generated, while N214 billion was remmited.

 

