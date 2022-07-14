NCC to host maiden indigenous Telecom Content Expo in Lagos

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is set to hold the maiden edition of the Nigerian Telecommunications Indigenous Content Expo (NTICE2022) between August 1 and 2, 2022 at Landmark Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos. According to a notice signed by NCC’s Executive Vice Chairman, Prof. Umar Danbatta, the expo will promote the four focus areas of the National Policy on the Promotion and Implementation of indigenous content in the telecommunications sector (NPPIC), including manufacturing, service and software, people, research and development for innovation in line with the presidential mandate to diversify the economy. The event, with the theme: “Stimulating the Development of Indigenous Content through Innovation and Commercialidation” is focused on bringing together all stakeholders in the communications value chain and serving as a platform where practicable ideas and solutions can be birthed for the purpose of stimulating demand and supply of indigenous solutions, technologies, capacity building, amongst others.

The event will also support the development of new businesses and partnerships to benefit indigenous content in the telecoms value chain while enabling networking with various industry professionals. It shall be an event where all categories of stakeholders shall converge to discuss ideas and solutions as well as showcase their indigenous products and services.

“NCC is presenting the opportunity and inviting indigenous operators, manufacturers, regulators, government agencies, policymakers, innovators, influencers, industry leaders, startups, academia and global experts to an exhibition to showcase their products and services, innovative solutions and new technologies,” Danbatta said. He added that exhibition stands have been categorised into Platinum, Gold, Silver, Bronze and empty space respectively, “however, due to the limited number of spaces, NCC is inviting interested companies, service providers, industry bodies, manufacturers, innovators, Government Agencies to indicate participation in the exhibition by send ing their Expression of Interest (EoI) to: ronke@ncc.gov.ng.” He stated that EOI must be sent before 12:00 noon on Friday, July 15, 2022.

“NCC is the Federal Government agency responsible for regulating the communications industry in Nigeria. As a commitment to its mandate as stipulated in the Nigerian Communications Act 2003 Section 1(d-f), the Nigeria office for developing the indigenous telecom sector (NODITS) was established in July 2021 to vigorously pursue the implementation of the National Policy on the Promotion and Implementation of indigenous contents in the telecommunications sector (NPPIC) and to project the achievements of indigenous content by the government for the sector.”

