NCC to introduce new regulatory regime for printers of copyright works

The Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) has announced plans to introduce a new regulatory regime for printers of copyright works as part of efforts to entrench copyright best practices in their operations and curb the activities of pirates.

Director-General of NCC, Mr. John O. Asein, who made this known in Abuja at the weekend, said that the measures would help to boost legitimate businesses and strengthen the printing sector of the value chain in the book industry.

At a consultative meeting with a delegation of the Chartered Institute of Professional Printers of Nigeria (CIPPON) at the NCC Headquarters at the weekend, the Director-General explained the need for minimum standards of engagement for professional printers.

According to him, in order to entrench copyright compliance and international best practices in specialised printing, the Commission would partner CIPPON for appropriate oversight, adding that it is necessary to know who is printing what.

The Director-General further stated that henceforth, the Commission would invoke its powers under the Copyright Act to sanction any printer that is found to be using its press for criminal activities. He therefore urged printers to carry out due diligence before taking on any jobs and to keep adequate records of their production as required under the Act.

In his remarks, the President of CIPPON, Mr. Olugbemi Malomo, assured that CIPPON would support the anti-piracy efforts of the Commission to ensure a sustainable development of the copyright industries.

