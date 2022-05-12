Business

NCC to license operators for DMS deployment

Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has issued a Request for Qualification (RFQ) from prospective operators for the deployment of a Device Management System (DMS) in Nigeria. According to the Commission, the deployment of DMS would end the menace of phone theft and check the importation of fake mobile devices into the country.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria, through the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, in compliance with the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) Establishment Act 2005, is supporting the deployment of a single window Device Management System (DMS) for mobile communication devices under public-private partnership (PPP) arrangement (NCC Device Management System or the Project). “To this end, the Nigerian Communications Commission has retained the services of a Transaction Adviser to assist in the project preparation and procurement of a PPP partner,” it stated. The menace of phone theft and importation of fake mobile devices is rising in the country.

The Commission said as a regulatory body, there is need for proactive measure to eradicate the menace. It was noted that other agencies such as Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) have also been tracking down fake mobile phones imported into the country.

However, the effort has been fruitless as the Agency could not track the device at the point of entry. With the Device Management System in Nigeria, NCC assured that the menace would be tamed, hence the request for the qualified and capable operators with the required capital and instrument to do the job. According to the RFQ sighted by New Telegraph, NCC has invited interested firms and/or consortium of firms to participate in the qualification process for the selection of a Private Sector Operator through a Competitive Bidding process for the “Deployment of a Device Management System.” The process for the selection would be competitive to get the most qualified operators as it was done for the deployment of 5G.

The RFQ stated that the Commission expects the selected Private Partner to Design, Build, Finance, Operate, Maintain and Manage the DMS based on Tenure, Terms and Conditions to be set out in the PPP agreement. NCC disclosed that the DMS project has been certified by ICRC for preparation and procurement as a PPP, through a competitive bidding process via the Solicited PPP Procurement route, adding that the project is in line with the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA) 2003 and the ICRC Act 2005. Part of the qualification for the selection stated that an interested company must show evidence of financial capacity in support of the company or consortium’s ability to undertake the deployment of the Device Management System solution. According to the RFQ, the company must have annual turnover of at least N5 billion or equivalent over a period of at least three years as evidence of adequate financial resources to finance projects. Also, interested applicants must have a minimum net worth of at least N5 billion or its equivalent as shareholder’s equity as set out by the RFQ. The qualification also include experience and expertise of key personnel as illustrated by profile of key management staff with relevant experience working on similar projects and at least 10 years in the relevant industry. New Telegraph gathered that the selection process would soon commence, while prospective operators are expected to apply.

 

Our Reporters

