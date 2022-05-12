Business

NCC to Media: We need your support for effective report

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has appealed to the media to render the needed support for effective report of telecoms industry. The agency made the appeal during a workshop recently organised for the Nigerian Information Technology Reporters’ Association (NITRA), Abuja chapter. According to the Agency, the workshop is organised to keep Nigerian journalists who specialise in reporting the telecom and ICT sector abreast of emerging developments in the telecom industry, in order to ensure the general public receives contextual, interpretive and illuminating reporting of telecom matters.

The training programme featured intense sessions focused on understanding the renewal the Commission has brought to bear on many major industry issues, including Internaonetional Termination Rate (ITR) for voice services, benefits of the National Identity Number/ Subscriber Identity Module linkage (NIN-SIM integration), the menace of illegal use of GSM boosters, updates on Fifth Generation (5G) deployment plan, spectrum administration, as well as compliance monitoring and enforcement, and other emergent regulatory matters. Speaking at the workshop, the Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, said approval for the training was granted by management as it is in tandem with the Commission’s media relations and stakeholder engagement strategy.

“The workshop was part of NCC’s commitment to encouraging continuous professional development of journalists because the Commission sees good journalism as central, both to the achievement of its mandate and to the flourishing our nation’s democratic project.

“Given the dynamic nature of the digital space and its impact on the economy, we believe this demands that our media partners are brought up to speed with the current requirements for maximum productivity and effective reporting of the telecom industry,” Danbatta, who was represented by the Director, Public Affairs, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, asserted to justify the relevance of the workshop. The EVC said, through capacity- building initiatives such as the workshop organised for professionals in the media industry, “we would build multually- beneficial relationships for sustained media support as we continue to discharge our mandate of regulating this dynamic sector for the benefit of Nigerians and the economy as a whole.”

 

