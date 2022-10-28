NCC To Parents: Control children’s online exposures

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has urged parents and guardians to monitor and manage the engagement of their children online as the uncontrolled exposure to cyberspace is fraught with a lot of negativities to children’s wellbeing. Contributing during the recent First Web Rangers Nigeria Summit in Abuja, a Google’s initiative that focuses on developing digital literacy and equipping telecoms consumers with the knowledge they require for their online safety, Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, said it was imperative to know what children are doing in the cyberspace. At the Summit, with the theme, “Navigating the Responsibility of Online Safety Between Users, Providers and Regulators,” which discussed measures for addressing challenges posed by online criminal activities as they affect children and the youth, Danbatta, represented by the Director, New Media and Information Security (NMIS), Dr. Haru Alhassan, said that the Commission was committed to supporting the governance and security of the nation’s cyberspace, as well as facilitating the adoption of innovative technologies and acquisition of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) skills. He said the telecoms regulator was aware of the responsibilities entrusted on it in ensuring safety in the digital ecosystem, which informed its establishment of NCC Computer Security Incidence Response Team (CSIRT) that was inaugurated in 2021. He explained that CSIRT responded to computer security incidents to regain control and minimise damage, providing or assisting with effective incident response and recovery.
