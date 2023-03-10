News

NCC to regulate usage of renewable energy in telecoms

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) said it has concluded arrangements to host an event to mark the 2023 World Consumer Rights Day (WCRD) in Abuja with spotlight on its regulatory initiatives on clean energy usage in the telecoms sector. The theme of the 2023 edition of the Day is “Empowering Consumers through Clean Energy Transitions.” According to NCC’s Executive Commissioner, Stakeholder Management, Barrister Adeleke Adewolu, the theme provides opportunity for NCC to share with beloved telecom consumers and other stakeholders, as well as the public, the policies it has instituted, and other actions taken to encourage operators in the sector to transition to environmentally friendly and renewable energy sources in their operations Adewolu, who represented the Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Prof. Umar Danbatta, at the inauguration of the committee, said the Commission is committed to reducing the impact that telecommunications operation has on climate change.

