NCC to regulate usage of renewable energy in telecoms

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) said it has concluded arrangements to host an event to mark the 2023 World Consumer Rights Day (WCRD) in Abuja with spotlight on its regulatory initiatives on clean energy usage in the telecoms sector. The theme of the 2023 edition of the Day is “Empowering Consumers through Clean Energy Transitions.” According to NCC’s Executive Commissioner, Stakeholder Management, Barrister Adeleke Adewolu, the theme provides opportunity for NCC to share with beloved telecom consumers and other stakeholders, as well as the public, the policies it has instituted, and other actions taken to encourage operators in the sector to transition to environmentally friendly and renewable energy sources in their operations Adewolu, who represented the Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Prof. Umar Danbatta, at the inauguration of the committee, said the Commission is committed to reducing the impact that telecommunications operation has on climate change.
Related Articles
PDP to CJN: You’re encouraging division in our party
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, of encouraging division within its ranks, through his comments. The PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, noted that Ariwoola, at a public event in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Thursday, made reference to […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
2023: Igbo elders hail Obi’s exit from PDP
The Igbo Elders Consultative Forum yesterday hailed the decision of former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi to resign from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the opposition party’s presidential primary. Chairman Chukwuemeka Ezeife, who addressed newsmen in Abuja on current political developments as well as the security situation in the South East, said he […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ndigbo happy with withdrawal of splinter group’s registration – Ohanaeze
In his reaction, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, said the new group was being used by some politicians to cause disaffection in Igbo land, adding that the Nwodo- led Ohanaeze Ndigbo was able and intact. However, a former Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nduka Eya, who spoke to Sunday […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)