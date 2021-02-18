Business

NCC to subscribers: Settle your debts before porting

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has urged telecommunications subscribers to ensure they settle any debt on their line before porting to another network. This, the telecoms regulator said, was to allow a seamless porting process as the donor network operator has the right to reject the request if the subscriber owes. Although most telecom subscribers in the country are customers, all the operators are offering credit service, through which a subscriber can buy airtime on credit from his or her service provider and pay later.

According to a new Mobile Number Portability Business Rules & Port Order Processes released by the Commission, “where a customer disputes the rejection of their port request for reason of indebtedness, a formal complaint should be made to the recipient operator with evidence that the debt has been settled.”

It added that the recipient operator, on behalf of the customer, “shall escalate the complaint to the donor operator and both parties shall work to resolve the matter promptly” in accordance with the established dispute resolution provisions. On charges for the service, the Commission states that the subscriber is not to be charged for porting at any point, except payment for a new SIM. “Neither recipient operators nor donor operators may make a charge to the customer for porting their number.

It is at the discretion of the recipient operator to charge a customer for the SIM card, provided that the subscriber is not charged more than the charge on a new non-porting subscriber on its network,” it said. While emphasising adequate care for subscribers, NCC, in the new Business Rule, stated that a customer who ports a number from one mobile service provider to another should be treated in the same way as a customer who ceases service with one mobile service provider and begins service with another.

“For the avoidance of doubt, this means that a customer who chooses to export their number will be subject to the same processes of cease and final bill issue, etc, as a ceasing customer. Where a customer suffers a disruption to their mobile service, and it is unclear in which network the problem lies, the mobile service providers will cooperate in good faith to locate and resolve the problem,” the regulator added. Mobile Number Portability (MNP) was flagged off by NCC in April 2013 as a way of giving telecommunications subscribers in the country the freedom to move from one network to another for a better experience without changing their number. It was designed to reduce subscribers’ complaints about the poor quality of service as they would have the opportunity to change operators at will.

Besides quality assurance, MNP is also believed to engender tariff reduction as competition gets stiffer. Throughout last year, a total of 187,171 outgoing porting were recorded across the four mobile networks of MTN, Globacom, Airtel, and 9mobile.

This shows a 54 per cent increase in subscribers’ movement from one network to the other as the figure stood at 121,154 in 2019 With the increase in porting activities, industry analysts said the telecoms operators might have faltered in meeting their service quality key performance indicators (KPIs), thus forcing the subscribers to port in search of better alternatives. While attributing the development partly to poor service quality, NCC also recently noted that most subscribers equally ported to other networks because they wanted to enjoy cheaper call and data rates on various promos offered by network operators.

The Commission, however, said consumers would continue to enjoy the right to port from one network to another if they were not satisfied with the quality of service offered by their network operators, which it had given them. “The essence of Mobile Number Portability, which NCC introduced some years ago, offers telecoms subscribers the flexibility to move at will from one network to another, while still retaining their original mobile numbers. They will not be subjected to a particular network if they have reasons to leave the network and that is the beauty of Mobile Number Portability,” the Commission stated.

