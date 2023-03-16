NCC To Telecoms: Switch to renewable energy, reduce cost on consumers

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has urged telecommunications industry stakeholders, especially Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), to consider switching to renewable energy in all their operations, in order to reduce service cost on consumers as well as mitigate effects of climate change. This was part of the messages the Commission gave to telecom sector stakeholders yesterday during the celebration of this year’s World Consumer Rights Day.

Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the Commission, Prof. Umar Danbatta, said the idea of switching over to renewable energy will not only be profitable to telecommunications services consumers, but even the operators, who will have more cost effective operations channels. The EVC, who was represented by Barr. Adeleke Adewolu, Executive Commissioner, Stakeholder Management, noted that the Commission has been proactive in responding to the realities and challenges posed by the impact of using fossil fuel as a power source in the telecommunications industry.

“I want to use this opportunity to call on MNOs and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to come up with innovations in sustainable energy in line with the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) Recommendation ITU-T L.1380 on smart energy solutions for telecom sites’ performance, safety, energy efficiency and environmental impact,” he said. He urged operators to seek out modern energy-efficient networks that will not be dependent on sources that promote environmental pollution.

He said: “Consequently, to minimise the environmental impacts of climate change caused by carbon emissions, telecom network providers need to come up with a modern and more energy-efficient network. “This includes the use of Solar-powered Cells, wireless electricity or a hybrid system to replace higher energyconsuming equipment that will lead to a reduction in capital expenditure (CAPEX) and operational expenditure (OPEX) and by implication, a reduction in service costs to consumers. “Transitioning to renewable energy is predicted to result in a lower cost of operation as operators will be able to save on the cost of diesel, which accounts for a large chunk of the costs incurred by these licensees.”

