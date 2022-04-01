NCC uncovers cyber threats to windows, routers

The Computer Security Incidents Response Team (CSIRT) set up by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for the telecoms sector has discovered two new separate cyber threats targeting Windows Platforms and a particular kind of routers respectively.

The discovery was made known in two separate advisories released by the cyber-space protection team earlier this week. The first cyber threat is ransomware known as ‘Lokilocker’, which is capable of wiping data from all versions of Windows systems or platforms.

It causes data loss, and denial of service (DoS), which reduces user productivity. “Lokilocker is a relatively new ransomware that has been discovered by security researchers and belonging to the ransomware family Lokilocker operates by encrypting user files and renders the compromised system useless if the victim does not pay the demanded ransom in time. “To hide the malicious activity, the ransomware displays a fake window update screen, cancels specific processes and services, and completely disables the task manager, windows error reporting, machine firewall and windows defender of the compromised system.

