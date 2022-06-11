NCC urges telecom operators to enable persons with disabilities access services

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) says it would continue to engage telecom operators on provision of services for persons living with disabilities in the society. Executive Vice Chairman of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta disclosed this yesterday during “The Inclusiveness of Persons with Disabilities Awareness and Engagement Programme” held in Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital. He said that the Inclusiveness of Persons with disabilities to access ICT services would add value to the lives of the physical challenged persons in the society.

The NCC boss said that to join the information-rich countries of the world, the federal government has pursued programmes and policies that had made Nigeria one of the most liberalised telecom markets in the world. Represented by the Deputy Director Zonal Operations of the commission, Isa Olatiwo, Danbatta said that the objective of the programme was to achieve accessibility and inclusiveness for persons with disabilities in communications services. He said that the NCC has undertaken various initiatives geared towards assisting the people with disabilities to communications services provision.

According to him, the commission had organised industry consultative meeting on service provision for persons with disabilities to sensitize both operating companies and equipment manufacturers on the need to jointly address challenges faced by people with disabilities. The Executive Vice Chairman explained that the commission had organised a summit in Abuja with the aim of developing policy guidelines and regulations to guide industry players when it discovered lack of accessibility desk at consumer care centers, non-supportive access platform to costumer care centers and lack of activation of audio/voice prompt facility used for checking credit balance. Danbatta therefore called on industry players and equipment manufacturers to embark on initiatives that would guarantee communications services for all.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...