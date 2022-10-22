NCC woos governors for broadband expansion in rural areas

Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) has tasked governors on the need to foster partnership for investment in the provision of broadband infrastructure in local communities across the country. The commission stated that the need for such was very important for efficient access to internet services and other digital economy components at the grassroots.

Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Umar Danbatta who made the appeal in Abuja on Friday said improved broadband infrastructures in the country will hugely contribute to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) per capita as well as deepening the growth of technological innovation in every sector of the economy.

According to Danbatta, improved broadband infrastructures will have positive impacts on all sectors of the country’s economy, especially education, health, transport and other critical areas. He said, “When you look at global infrastructures, those countries with good broadband infrastructures are leading in GDP. This infrastructure enables more and better productivity and innovation

