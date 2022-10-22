News

NCC woos governors for broadband expansion in rural areas

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo Caleb Onwe Comment(0)

Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) has tasked governors on the need to foster partnership for investment in the provision of broadband infrastructure in local communities across the country. The commission stated that the need for such was very important for efficient access to internet services and other digital economy components at the grassroots.

Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Umar Danbatta who made the appeal in Abuja on Friday said improved broadband infrastructures in the country will hugely contribute to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) per capita as well as deepening the growth of technological innovation in every sector of the economy.

According to Danbatta, improved broadband infrastructures will have positive impacts on all sectors of the country’s economy, especially education, health, transport and other critical areas. He said, “When you look at global infrastructures, those countries with good broadband infrastructures are leading in GDP. This infrastructure enables more and better productivity and innovation

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Inflation posing threat to govt’s food security effort –LCCI

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Following the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)’s announcement last week that Nigeria’s inflation rate hit 18.17 per cent (year-on-year) in March, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has raised concerns over the persistent increase in domestic prices of food commodities in the country.   The country’s headline inflation has continued to rise as […]
News

Nigerian Army to engaged ex-service men in fighting Boko Haram, other security challenges

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa, Maiduguri

In line with his vision of having a professionally responsive army in discharge of its mandate, the Chief of Army Staff, (COAS), Lt-Gen Faruk Yahaya, has organised a Validators’ Buffet in honour of discharged soldiers from the rank of Master Warrant Officer and below in the 7 Division area of responsibility to appreciate their sacrifices, […]
News Top Stories

Insecurity: US approves $1bn arms sale to Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters

United States President Joe Biden administration has given the green light for Nigeria to buy advanced attack helicopters worth nearly $1 billion despite concerns about the country’s human rights record as it battles threats from criminal gangs and extremists in the north. The State Department yesterday announced the approval of the $997 million sale of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica